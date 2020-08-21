‘The talent is there’ – Coventry City eye Man United player transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are weighing up a move for Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard, as per Daily Telegraph journalist Mick McGrath.

The Red Devils are unsure whether to loan out or permanently offload the 19-year-old centre-back, with the Sky Blues and Huddersfield ready to make a move once a decision has been reached at Old Trafford.

Bernard made 12 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season for the Red Devils, and has one year left on his current contract at United.

So, what do you make of this interest from a Coventry perspective? Do you think he’d be a useful addition?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting thought about how the young defender would adapt to life in the Championship.

He’s hardly set the world alight in Manchester, but Bernard has debuted for the club in the Europa League.

There’s a slight risk with him coming into the Championship – which is a tough environment – and playing a 46-game season.

You’d have to hope that Robins wouldn’t thrust him into the deep end straight away and if he does that there’s a chance this deal could work.

The talent is there, it’s just about managing it.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Coventry City actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

Ned Holmes

This looks a really smart bit of business from the Sky Blues to me.

They need to add some more quality to their squad ahead of their return to the Championship but they aren’t going to have the sort of budget many sides in the division will.

In that sense adding Bernard on loan looks a shrewd move.

Despite only being 19, the Manchester United defender has a big frame and I think he should be able to adjust well to the physicality on playing week in, week out in the Championship.

Bernard seems a bright prospect, having been a regular in the Red Devils age-group sides and made his debut in the Europa League last term.

It’s always a bit of a risk offering a loanee their first real taste of senior football but this looks one that could really pay off for them.

George Harbey

This makes sense from a Coventry perspective.

The Sky Blues aren’t going to be able to splash the cash on proven Championship players this summer, as more often than not, they come at a price, and this summer, it will be hard for sides to spend as much money as they have in previous years.

You’d expect Mark Robins, then, to keep on recruiting young, hungry, talented players having already added Ryan Giles to his side on loan from Wolves, and signing Callum O’Hare on a free transfer following his release from Villa, and Bernard looks to be another real talent.

United have so many talented players progressing through the ranks at Old Trafford, and Bernard is one of them. He looks to be a really strong, tall and physical player who needs a taste of regular game time in the EFL – that could do wonders for his development.

Coventry need to bolster their defensive ranks and provide cover for Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose, and the signing of Bernard would be a really positive one for the Sky Blues.