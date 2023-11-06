Highlights Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing striker Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon in the January Transfer window.

Al-Hamadi has had a decent start to the season, scoring four goals in 14 appearances for the Dons in League Two. He had an impressive campaign last season, scoring 10 goals in 19 games.

While Al-Hamadi has potential, there are concerns about how he will adapt to the pace of the Championship. However, with the depth in Leeds United's squad, he would have time to develop and could be an impact player in the second half of the season.

Leeds United are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the January Transfer window, according to South London Press.

The Iraq international has been linked with numerous clubs with Daniel Farke's side reportedly joining chase alongside Sunderland for his signature in the Winter transfer window.

Al-Hamadi has enjoyed a decent start to the new season scoring four and providing five assists in 14 games so far for the Dons in League Two while also finding the net against Morecambe in the first round of the FA Cup. That record follows an impressive campaign last season where he got 10 in 19 games.

Ali Al-Hamadi stats in 2023/24 as per Transfermarket Appearances Goals Assists 34 15 6 Stats taken from across two seasons as of 04/11/2023

With this impressive record, it is no surprise that Leeds have joined the list of clubs looking for the forward to join their ranks.

But will Al-Hamadi turn out to be a good addition for the Whites? We asked the FLW writers for their thoughts on Al-Hamadi switching South East London with West Yorkshire...

Matthew Ward

If he was to join Leeds now, he wouldn't get much game time at all with the amount of attacking options Leeds have with Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, and Willy Gnoto.

But with reports that Willy Gnonto may be leaving in January, Al-Hamadi would fill in that missing hole left by Gnonto if he were to depart Elland Road in January.

He would be a pretty good replacement as well with given his record over the past two seasons, which shows he is capable of finding the back of the net.

But in the past, so many players have struggled to make that step up to the Championship from League Two with the pace of how it is played, so time will tell whether the Iraq international is fit for purpose.

But on the face of it, it would be a decent addition for Leeds.

Ned Holmes

Patience will be needed if Leeds do make a move for Ali Al-Hamadi but the talent is certainly there.

His record for the Dons since joining in January is outstanding but you cannot underestimate just how big the step up is between League Two and the Championship.

The 21-year-old has the potential to bridge that gap and perhaps even contribute in the Premier League - assuming Daniel Farke's side make it back there - but he will need time to develop and adapt.

The good news for the Whites is that they have the depth in their squad to ensure he gets that at the moment.

He can come in, have time to settle, and be an impact player in the second half of 2023/24 - his dynamic style and versatility should make him well suited for that sort of role.

With rumours continuing to swirl about the future of Willy Gnonto, moving for a player like Al-Hamadi, who may not have the same sort of ceiling but will come much cheaper, would represent impressive business.

It's the sort of deal that, given the likely price, is worth a roll of the dice.