Norwich City has shown improvement in recent weeks, winning four out of their last six games and sitting just three points away from the top six.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts an entertaining draw, with Norwich potentially snatching a point from the match.

David Prutton has backed Norwich City to extend their unbeaten run over Ipswich Town by picking up a point when the sides meet in the early game in the Championship on Saturday.

Ipswich look to continue their promotion push

It has been a dream season so far for Kieran McKenna’s side, as they sit second in the table going into the East Anglian derby.

Most expected the Tractor Boys to cope well in the second tier after their promotion last season, but few could’ve envisaged they would be flying so high, as they hold a ten-point gap to third-placed Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion.

A comeback win at Watford in the week as another reminder of the spirit and quality within the ranks at Portman Road, and they will now be looking to take another little step towards the Premier League by beating the Canaries.

McKenna is unlikely to make major changes from the side that won at Vicarage Road, although Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead could come into the XI as they have been regulars for much of the campaign when fit.

Norwich head to Ipswich in good form

There has been a lot of noise around the future of David Wagner over the past few months, and you can understand why, as the Yellows were very poor in October.

However, whilst they haven’t always convinced, Norwich have turned the corner in recent weeks, winning four of their last six games, and suffering just one defeat in that period.

A 3-1 success over Sheffield Wednesday in the week means they are just three points away from the top six, so it’s a great chance to close that gap with a win.

David Prutton expects exciting East Anglian derby

Despite Norwich’s decent run, the table suggests this will be a home win, but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Ipswich will have to settle for a point from this huge clash as he predicted an entertaining draw in his column.

“We have had to wait a long time for this fixture to return, but the East Anglian derby is back after nearly five years! And what an occasion it promises to be. The tables have turned since they last met in 2019, a season which saw the two clubs heading in opposite directions.

“Now Ipswich are flying high, and Norwich are labouring a little in mid-table - albeit with an upturn in form recently. It has been nearly 15 years since the Canaries lost to their rivals, and David Wagner knows the fans won’t forget defeat at Portman Road quickly. I think there will be goals, and Norwich might well nick a draw. 2-2.”

Ipswich desperate to end Norwich’s derby dominance

You only have to look at the league table to see why this is a huge game for both clubs, and then you add in the fact that it’s the first derby fixture since 2019.

Ipswich obviously want the points to help their promotion push, but they have added motivation as it’s a fixture that Norwich have dominated, with their last defeat to the Blues coming in 2008.

So, that adds another edge to the game, and Norwich would love to extend their unbeaten run.