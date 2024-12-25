Swindon Town have been on a steady decline for several years, with the days of competing at the top of League One now a distant memory.

Since their relegation to League Two in 2021, the following three seasons have seen them slip further down the fourth tier.

This year has proved far less fruitless as well, with the Robins in the midst of a relegation battle against the likes of Morecambe and Carlisle United.

These shortcomings can largely be attributed to ownership issues, with Australian businessman Clem Morfuni steering the club even further backwards since taking over from Lee Power in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, this has cast doubt over Swindon's future, with the prospect of relegation to the National League next season becoming increasingly plausible.

Such a scenario would likely result in the departure of several players from the County Ground. With this in mind, at Football League World we have opted to take a look at those who are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

George Cox

George Cox joined Swindon in the summer on a free transfer following his departure from FC Volendam in the Netherlands, where he gained plenty of top flight experience as well as at Fortuna Sittard.

So far this campaign, he has been a fairly consistent starter in all competitions, but whether the 26-year-old remains past the end of this season remains unclear.

Signing a one-year deal, Cox's contract will come to an end this June, and if Swindon get relegated it is hard to see them offering him a new deal.

Paul Glatzel

Paul Glatzel is a former Liverpool youth player who, during his earlier years, was a prolific forward for the Reds' academy.

Signed on a permanent 18-month deal from Arne Slot's side last January after his loan stints at Tranmere Rovers, the 23-year-old's record last season with the Robins was impressive, but like many of his team-mates, he has struggled this campaign.

Paul Glatzel's Swindon Town 2023-24 Season Stats Appearances 19 Goals 7 Assists 2

When considering his future, you might feel this is a player Swindon should prioritise for a new deal. However, in football, nothing is ever certain, and Glatzel may also see his future elsewhere.

Grant Hall

Grant Hall, another summer signing, is perhaps best known for his time at QPR, where he made 130 appearances over five years.

The 33-year-old is coming towards the end of his career and has struggled in what is his first season in League Two.

Initially joining on a one-year deal, it is difficult to see Ian Holloway's side offering him a new deal if he continues to perform in this way and a drop further down the English pyramid may be his next move.

Nnamdi Ofoborh

Nnamdi Ofoborh has had a difficult career to date, with the midfielder always struggling to secure a starting spot wherever he has gone - not to mention a heart issue was discovered in 2021 which kept him out of action when at Rangers.

In the summer, he signed a new 12-month deal, having impressed former boss Mark Kennedy.

However, this season he has played just over 500 minutes for the Robins, and whether they see enough in him to offer the 25-year-old a new deal remains unclear.

Jake Cain

Another ex-Liverpool player, Jake Cain, signed for Swindon back in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

While he has shown glimpses, the 23-year-old hasn't been utilised enough and is completely out of favour with Holloway.

This will likely see the Robins' number 16 depart this summer in search of a new venture.

Jack Bycroft

Jack Bycroft joined Swindon in January 2024 from Southampton and had his contract extended for a further year during the summer.

This season he has shared the goalkeeping duties this season with Norwich City loanee, Daniel Barden.

Having shown a lot of promise in the tiers below League Two, should Swindon get relegated it seems feasible that the keeper will be offered a new deal.

However, if he is deemed a surplus, then Bycroft will depart this coming summer with his contract expiring.