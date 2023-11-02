Highlights Bradford City are still searching for a new manager after sacking Mark Hughes due to poor results in League Two.

Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson turned down the job, while Dean Holden is another potential candidate.

The new manager should consider bringing back Jake Young from his loan spell at Swindon Town, as he has been in excellent form and could provide much-needed scoring power for the struggling Bradford side.

Nearly a month has gone by, and Bradford City are still searching for their new manager.

The Bantams decided to sack Mark Hughes at the beginning of October after a poor run of results saw the club sit in the lower end of the League Two table.

Hughes’ last game in charge was the 2-1 defeat against Tranmere Rovers. Since Hughes’ departure, Bradford have had Kevin McDonald in temporary charge, and his spell has gone reasonably well, but the club have lost the last two league games.

It seems the Yorkshire side is in no rush to appoint a new manager, but whoever comes in may have some key decisions to make.

What is the latest in Bradford City’s search for a new manager?

Bradford have already suffered a setback in their pursuit for a new manager, after it was reported that former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson had turned down the job.

Aside from Robinson’s name, there has been very little talk about who could be options for the Bantams vacancy.

One another name who has emerged is Dean Holden, he is currently out of work and has been since being sacked by Charlton Athletic at the beginning of the season.

In fact, it was claimed last week that Bradford were eying up the 43-year-old, but it is unclear if an approach has been made.

However, it seems the Yorkshire side have competition for Holden, as it’s also been reported that Gillingham and Bristol Rovers are also keen on the manager.

While it has been announced that McDonald, who was in temporary charge of the first team has now stepped down from his role to concentrate on his football, with it being claimed elsewhere that a new manager could be before the weekend.

The new manager will have a big job on his hands, but to make their lives a little bit easier, they could look to take this action regarding player Jake Young.

Why should the new Bradford City manager look to bring Jake Young back from Swindon Town?

Bradford signed Young from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022 after impressing with the Green Devils.

The 22-year-old struggled to adapt to his new team in the 2022/23 season, so when January of this year came around, the Bantams decided to send him out on loan to fellow League Two side Barrow AFC.

The attacker played 17 times for the club but failed to score a single goal, which in the end may have put his chances of playing for Bradford this season on hold.

Young found himself out on loan once again in the summer, joining Swindon Town on a season-long loan deal.

Jake Young's stats per club (As it stands November 1st, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Forest Green Rovers 62 12 2 Bradford City 12 4 0 Barrow AFC 17 0 0 Swindon Town 15 10 4

However, so far, it has been a successful loan for the young player, as he’s scored 10 goals in 14 league appearances. He is currently the third-highest league scorer this season and has been crucial in Swindon’s campaign.

He is averaging 2.2 shots per game, 0.6 dribbles, and has been fouled 0.7 times. He has also got a pass success rate of 66%, which has helped him record 0.8 key passes and led to four assists, as per WhoScored.com.

This is the best Young has played so far in his career, and it seems silly for Bradford to have a player performing so well for a team that looks to be a play-off rival.

The Bantams are struggling in front of goal themselves, with forward Andy Cook their highest scorer with six, and then he’s followed by the next player, Alex Pattison, on three. The Bantams have struggled for goals all season, with them only scoring 17 in the league, meaning Young on his own has scored nearly more than the entire team put together.

Therefore, whoever the new manager is, they need to be looking at whether they can bring Young back from his loan spell in January. If they can, they could give themselves a great chance of success in the second part of the season and save themselves from having to buy a new attacker.