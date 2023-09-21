Highlights Swansea City boss Michael Duff acknowledges the pressure and understands the need for changes to update "the Swansea way" after a winless start to the season.

Duff believes that football has evolved and stresses the importance of adapting and rolling with the times. He points out that even top managers like Pep Guardiola have had to adjust their approach.

Duff emphasizes the importance of togetherness, spirit, and sticking to the process to build a solid foundation for the team. He expresses his confidence in the players' dedication and determination.

Swansea City boss Michael Duff has sent a defiant message to supporters as pressure builds after a poor start to the season - highlighting the size of the task facing him as he looks to make the necessarily changes to "evolve and roll with the times".

Duff admitted he understands "why there is heat" after a winless start to the Championship season but suggested that changes have to be made to update "the Swansea way".

Lyndon Dykes stoppage-time header robbed the 45-year-old of his first league win on Tuesday evening and leaves his side in the relegation zone with just three points from seven games.

That form, coupled with a poor performance in Saturday's South Wales Derby defeat to Cardiff City, have meant that his relationship with the club's fanbase is strained already.

When Duff was appointed there were concerns that he might not suit the club's DNA, which has been focussed around a possession-heavy, expansive style of play.

There have certainly been teething issues after he replaced possession-obsessed Russell Martin in the summer and has looked to change the team's approach this term.

Michael Duff on the Swansea City way

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with QPR on Tuesday evening, Duff told FLW that he felt that the necessary changes were being made at the football club to ensure they adapted to the evolution of football in recent years.

Looking ahead to Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday, he said: "It needs to be back to back, it needs to be a good performance. If we get beat because the referee has had a poor performance or something then I can handle that but what we can't do is have another Bristol City.

"Every game is a must win. You work in this industry, it's a tough industry. No one feels sorry for you, the heat comes on really quick these days. That's just where we're at.

"There have been a lot of changes to the football club, it's not just me. You look at bigger clubs than us, better managers than me. The change at Chelsea, you go back to Arsenal when Arteta first went in. It happens all the time.

"The supporters don't understand that, I get that. If I don't get the time, I don't get the time but I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I've done...and the staff have work unbelievably hard. The players are understanding it now.

"Like I've said, we're coming from different parts. I understand there is 'The Swansea Way' but there is more than one way to do it. Football changes. The Swansea way was created 20 years ago."

He added: "Pep Guardiola was the best manager in the world 10 years ago at Barcelona. Every player was 5ft5 and they passed it three yards all the time. I'm pretty certain that Pep Guardiola's the best manager in the world still but he's got five players that are 6ft4 because the game has changed.

"You have to evolve and roll with the times and roll with the game, how football changes. Every team presses now so if you press, you've got to play a different way, so we're trying to get a lot of information into a lot of new players -13, 14 new players - who are trying to get fit, 13 members of staff have changed - lots of change.

"Ultimately, I haven't won a game. I understand why there is heat."

Michael Duff's message to Swansea City fans

Asked for a message to those Swansea fans that doubt him, Duff replied: "My job is not to win the fans over. My job is to win games. If they've made their mind up, they've made their mind up."

"The Bristol City game wasn't good enough, there was no intensity. The Cardiff City game we've shown the players - the reason it looks like there is no identity is that we've done certain things in training and then on match day players do their own thing and they've been shown that."

"If you can guarantee that shape, togetherness and spirit then you can start working on other parts of the game but at the moment, it's half an hour there, an hour there, an hour against Preston and then we feel the pressure a bit.

"It's sticking to the process. I believe you build teams on foundations, on solid foundations, out of possession non negotiables and then you can build on the other stuff. I'm not naive enough to think...I haven't won a game yet, I understand that. If people have made their mind up, they've made their mind up, and if I don't win enough games I'll get the sack anyway but that's not just me that's anyone in football but there were lots of positives today.

"All I can ask is that the players give me everything and when the final whistle blew five or six of them dropping to the floor because they're giving absolutely everything, it's a star point for me."