The Swansea City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Swansea City have endured a difficult season in the Championship under Russell Martin.

The team were unable to replicate their run to the play-off final from the previous campaign.

But a 16th place in the Championship is nothing to be sniffed at and it should allow the club to properly plan ahead for next season.

The team are comfortably clear of any relegation battle, but are too far from the play-off fight to be able to play for much in the final few weeks of the campaign.

So, instead, we may see some youngsters get a run out ahead of what could be a breakthrough campaign in 22/23…

Dan Williams

The 20-year old midfielder has featured for Swansea in cup competitions a few times now.

Williams first featured last season in the side’s League and FA Cup campaigns, making brief cameos.

This season, he appeared in Swansea’s League Cup First and Second Round wins over Reading and Plymouth Argyle.

Williams even bagged a goal as the side won 4-1 over their League One opposition, earning a further assist in the game.

But the Englishman is yet to feature in the Championship for the club. Perhaps that will be the next stage in his development with the club.

Cameron Congreve

The midfielder has been with the club since he joined at U9 level.

Congreve was also named as the Academy player of the year for last season, which was rewarded with a professional contract earlier this month.

That contract runs until 2024.

Congreve made his debut for the club in a 1-0 league loss to Blackpool on March 12, just two days after signing the two-year deal with the Welsh club.

Congreve is clearly highly regarded by his academy coaches and big things are expected of the 18-year old.

Next season could be a breakout year as he looks to cement his position as a first team player.