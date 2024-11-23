The January transfer window is just around the corner and like clubs up and down the country, Swansea City will have started planning their transfer business.

Swansea don't have the biggest of squads, so it's unlikely that there will be wholesale exits but there are no doubt a handful of players that Luke Williams and co will look to move on in the winter window.

The Swans lack depth in certain key positions, so it may be a case of exits only being sanctioned if new players are brought in, and January will undoubtedly be an important month in shaping the course of their season.

With this in mind, we've taken a look at the Swansea players who are likely to leave in two months' time when the January transfer window opens.

Jon McLaughlin

Former Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin joined Swansea as injury cover in the summer, but with his deal set to expire in January, it would be a surprise if he remained at the club.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after being released by Rangers and Swansea snapped up the Scottish international on a short-term deal following the injury Andy Fisher sustained in pre-season.

However, while McLaughlin has been a regular in Swansea's matchday squad on the bench, he's been unable to displace Lawrence Vigouroux in the starting XI, and with Fisher set to return from injury, it remains to be seen whether there's much point keeping the veteran shot-stopper at the club.

A fit senior trio of Vigouroux, Fisher and Nathan Broome means that McLaughlin is likely to move on in January upon the expiration of his contract, and a fit-again Fisher will take his place on the bench.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Indonesian international Nathan Tjoe-A-On joined Swansea from Excelsior Rotterdam in the summer of 2023, but it's fair to say that his time in South Wales hasn't gone to plan.

He failed to make a single appearance for the club last season, being loaned out to Eredivisie side Heerenveen in January, where he also struggled for regular minutes on the pitch.

The 22-year-old did make his long-awaited Swansea debut this season in a Carabao Cup tie with Northampton Town, before coming off the bench against Preston North End in the Championship.

However, minutes at league level have come at a premium with Tjoe-A-On and he's struggled to make the matchday squad at times this season despite Swansea's lack of depth.

Whether he has a permanent future in South Wales remains to be seen, but a move of some sort will benefit both Swansea and Tjoe-A-On in January.

Kristian Pedersen

Despite having a wealth of Championship experience with Birmingham City, Danish international Kristian Pedersen has struggled for minutes at Swansea City since his move in the summer of 2023.

Pedersen played just four league games for Swansea last season before being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday in January, but he's struggled for minutes again this season after returning from Hillsborough.

The 30-year-old has been out injured for the last couple of weeks but did return to the matchday squad for Swansea's two fixtures before the international break.

Kristian Pedersen's senior career Club Seasons HB Køge 2014-16 Union Berlin 2016-18 Birmingham City 2018-22 FC Koln 2022-23 Swansea City 2023- Sheffield Wednesday (Loan) 2024

Pedersen is a capable Championship player and could definitely do a job for Williams' side, but the form of Ben Cabango, Harry Darling and Josh Tymon at left-back means he's going to struggle for game time unless there's injury.

Given his age and experience, Pedersen will feel as if he should be playing somewhere and may want a departure in January.

Also, with his contract up in the summer, Swansea may see fit to cash in on January, and it could be time to cut their losses on the Danish international when the transfer window opens.