The Swansea City decisions facing Steve Cooper ahead of tonight’s clash with Coventry at 7pm

After a run of nine league games without defeat, Swansea City were brought crashing back down to earth with a shock defeat away at Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Despite the Terriers putting square pegs in round holes, they were too good for Steve Cooper’s men and it ended up being a drubbing in the end, with the Swans travelling back to Wales after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 loss.

Due to Watford’s victory over Derby on Friday night, Swansea now sit fourth in the Championship but have games in hand over the other challengers, so they’re still in a strong position for automatic promotion.

Cooper’s immediate attention will turn to Coventry City tonight though, a team who dispatched of high-flying Brentford with ease at the weekend.

Let’s look at a few decisions that Cooper will have to make ahead of kick off.

Time to bring Cabango back in?

Cardiff-born Ben Cabango made his Swansea first-team breakthrough last season following a loan spell in the Welsh Premier League, and quickly established himself as one of the most talented youngsters in the division.

The centre-back’s good form prompted a Wales senior debut in September and he’s played 22 times this season in a back three that is usually very, very solid.

It was a surprise to see things fall apart for Swansea at Huddersfield following his half-time introduction in-place of Ryan Bennett, but the fault can’t be solely blamed on Cabango – he didn’t exactly make any noticeable mistakes.

With Bennett a big doubt for this evening’s clash, Cabango should probably return to the line-up – and his threat from set pieces can’t be underestimated with the 20-year-old netting three times already this season.

Formation switch needed?

Since switching to a 3-5-2 formation late last season, Steve Cooper has been very stubborn in his system and for most of the season it has paid off.

But is now the time to revert to the 4-2-3-1 that proved very effective for the majority of the 2019/20 campaign?

It would make sense due to the centre-back struggles the team is having – Bennett will probably not make the Coventry clash and Kyle Naughton isn’t exactly a natural in that position.

Cooper still has Joel Latibeaudiere and Cabango to choose from as a Bennett replacement – or dropping Naughton out as well could leave room for both if he’s sticking with his tried-and-trusted formation – but it may be the right time for Cooper to bring wingers back into the fold.