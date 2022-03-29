The Sunderland youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Sunderland are a club that have developed and given youth a chance in recent years.

At present, young academy graduates such as Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson are regulars in Alex Neil’s side, meanwhile, they have attracted talented youngsters from elsewhere on a permanent and loan basis, too, such as Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle respectively.

Alex Neil has shown in his short time so far that he isn’t afraid to chuck the youngsters in if he deems they are ready, so with that being said, we thought we’d take a look at four Sunderland youngsters who will be hoping to make a first team breakthrough in 2022/23.

Will Harris

Will Harris is the first player we think will be targeting a first team breakthrough at the Stadium of Light next season.

Harris had been the stand out player for the Black Cats under 23’s earlier this season, scoring 10 goals in nine Premier League 2 matches.

He was subsequently loaned to AFC Barrow in the second half of the season to give him more first team experience – something we believe will stand him in good stead to make a case for a first-team squad spot next campaign.

Jacob Carney

20-year-old goalkeeper Jacob Carney is another Sunderland under-23 that should have ambitions for breaking into the first team squad next season.

In playing Anthony Patterson in recent weeks, Alex Neil has shown he is willing to trust young goalkeepers and this should motivate Carney.

By all accounts, he has been excellent for Sunderland under-23’s this season and will look no doubt be looking to make his way into the first team squad in 2022/23.

Patrick Almond

Another youngster who could potentially be ready for a breakthrough campaign is Patrick Almond.

Almond is 19-years-old and plays at centre-back.

He is currently on loan at Blyth Spartans gaining experience of men’s football, making 13 appearances for the non-league club so far.

When he returns to the Stadium of Light this summer, Almond should be looking to work his way into the periphery of Alex Neil’s squad.

Hamson Sohna

Finally, Hamson Sohna too will be looking to make a first team breakthrough at some point next campaign.

The ex-Aston Villa youth player was snapped up by Sunderland last summer and has shown potential in his 15 Premier League 2 appearances so far this season.

At 19-years-old, the midfielder will be hoping to make his full Black Cats debut in 2022/23 – even if it is just a cup appearance.