Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude Bellingham, will be a significant threat for Birmingham City as he has been one of Sunderland's best players this season. Bluenoses will be worried about their academy product turning it on against his former club.

Birmingham City's decline in performance could be attributed to a lack of confidence and confusion among the players, resulting in a more compact and defensively focused style of play. Rooney will need to implement a more attacking style to get the team higher up the pitch.

As we head towards Saturday's early kick-off, there will be one man on the minds of Birmingham City supporters.

Considering that both Sunderland and Birmingham had pretty good starts to the 2023/24 campaign, they're now in drastically different states. The home side have had a few bumps in the road, which is to be expected of a young team, but sit just outside the play-offs.

The visitors, on the other hand, have fallen off after a strong start. The sacking of John Eustace to bring in Wayne Rooney to play "no fear," football has sent City plummeting down the Championship table.

They have a talented group of players; which was demonstrated by their strong opening month of the season. Since then, they have leaked goals and have lost six of their last 10 games.

That record doesn't stand them in good stead when they are facing the league's top scorer this weekend. But it's not Jack Clarke that many City fans will be most afraid of; it'll be someone they know quite well already.

Birmingham fans will be worried about facing Jobe Bellingham

The Blues have helped establish two of the best up-and-coming players in England (Jude and Jobe Bellingham). Unfortunately, neither have been playing at their current peaks with their hometown club.

Jude may never face the club that retired his number 22 shirt, but his younger brother will be this weekend, and it'll be a scary prospect for Rooney's side as well as the fans.

The 18-year-old may not have the number of goal contributions that his brother has made for his new team, but he's been up there with one of the club's best players this season.

His versatility has really helped Sunderland at time when they weren't settled on who to play up front. He's an attacking midfielder by nature, but he can pretty much play anywhere in midfield and up top.

The Blues fans will be aware of the young lad's brilliance. He made his league debut for the men's team as a 16-year-old, back in January 2022. The talent that he displayed over the course of his time with the club earned him the £3 million move to the northeast.

His performances since joining the Black Cats certainly justify the price tag, and they will be worrying Birmingham fans too.

How Birmingham can stop Sunderland

Whatever the Birmingham City board's idea of "no fear," football is, it isn't what most people expected it to be. They're conceding more goals, more chances, and not scoring as much. Other examples of teams that play with no fear, like Tottenham Hotspur or Wrexham, do often concede chances, but they also create them at a high rate; City haven't been.

Part of the reason for the decline in performance could be put down to players lacking confidence and general confusion. Prior to Eustace's sacking, the team's average positions in games showed the team to be much higher up the pitch, and there were bigger gaps between players.

This shows that they were controlling games more. Now, though, the team has become very compact and vertically narrow. They're in their own half a lot, and that'll be massively contributing to the number of goals going past John Ruddy.

Sunderland haven't shown themselves to have the steely resilience and quality that Leicester City or Leeds United to; they can be got at. Rooney has to get this talented group of players higher up the pitch, and actually play this "no fear" football that he was brought in to implement.