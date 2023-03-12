Sunderland will be hoping to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they face Norwich City in the Championship.

The Black Cats’ progress at this level has been halted recently by three consecutive defeats to Rotherham United, Coventry City and Stoke City.

Particularly poor against the Potters, Sunderland experienced an afternoon to forget last weekend as they conceded five goals in front of their own supporters.

Currently eight points adrift of the play-off places, the Black Cats will need to embark on a winning run in order to get back into contention for a top-six finish.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Norwich, we have decided to take a look at the Sunderland players whose futures at the Stadium of Light are uncertain.

Check them out below…

Ross Stewart

While Ross Stewart’s current deal with Sunderland runs until 2024, the Championship outfit have been trying to reach a breakthrough in terms of negotiations over a new contract this season.

A report from Sunderland Nation earlier this month suggested that Stewart was edging closer to agreeing fresh terms with the Black Cats.

However, until the Scotland international puts pen to paper, there will still be uncertainty surrounding his future as he has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation since helping Sunderland secure a return to the Championship.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will be desperate to retain Stewart’s services as the forward provided 13 direct goal contributions in 13 league appearances before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jack Diamond

Jack Diamond is another individual who is facing an uncertain future.

Currently on loan at Lincoln City, the 23-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in League One during the current term.

While Diamond will be hoping to force his way into contention for a starting role at Sunderland next season, there is a possibility that the Championship could cash in on him if they feel that he is not ready to play week-in, week-out at this level.

With Diamond’s deal set to run until 2024, the summer transfer window represents an opportunity for the Black Cats to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Carl Winchester

Carl Winchester’s contract with the Black Cats will reach a crescendo later this year when he returns to the club following his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

Mowbray had the opportunity to recall Winchester in January but instead decided to bolster his options in midfield by signing Pierre Ekwah.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Given that Winchester only featured in one of Sunderland’s opening eight games of the current term, he may be deemed to be surplus to requirements and thus it would not be at all surprising if he is released.

Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku failed to score a goal or provide an assist in the 10 league appearances that he made for Sunderland before being loaned out to St. Gallen earlier this year.

With his deal at the Stadium of Light also set to run until 2024, the 21-year-old could be sold by the Black Cats later this year if Mowbray does not believe that he possesses the qualities needed to play a role in the club’s plans for the future.

Since making this aforementioned switch, Dajaku has produced two direct goal contributions in six league appearances for St. Gallen.