Sunderland cannot allow their focus to drift off the last two fixtures of the Championship season.

Tony Mowbray's side sit sixth in the table heading into Wednesday night's game between Sheffield United and West Brom.

They face Watford and Preston North End in the final two games of the season, knowing they'll have to be near-perfect to qualify for the play-offs next month.

Can Sunderland reach the play-offs?

They have every chance and are one of the teams in an eight-team battle for two places.

Mowbray's side have been excellent over April, winning three of six fixtures - including the weekend's trip to West Brom - and drawing the other three.

On Saturday they host Watford, who are 13th and out of the race for sixth. They then head to Deepdale to play Preston on the final day, with North End one of those eight clubs in pursuit.

If Sheffield United turn West Brom over tonight, they leave Sunderland in the driving seat for sixth, albeit they are part of a group of three on 65 points - they have a better goal difference than Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

That race for the play-offs is where Sunderland's focus should, and will, be.

Sunderland players out of contract in the summer

What happens across the next 180 minutes of Championship football (and potential play-off campaign beyond) for Sunderland will define what the summer looks like.

Focus has gone into recruiting young and building for the future, with Mowbray at the helm and carrying the reputation of a manager that can bring them along.

A few players, though, have a particularly unclear future, which we explore here.

Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth

Earlier in 2023 it was discussed what the future looked like for Pritchard and Batth, who have combined to make 78 appearances this season. In Pritchard's case he has chipped in with three goals and five assists.

Both were understood to be out of contract in the summer, yet Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that they are, essentially, contracted for 2023/24.

"With both of those players, there are automatic extension clauses which carry over for them for next season. So they are technically re-registered for next season," The Sporting Director told the Sunderland Echo.

Will Sunderland retain Ross Stewart?

Stewart has been a huge miss for Sunderland with regards to their promotion push. The Scot's latest setback is an Achilles problem that has ended his season.

The 26-year-old has admirers all over the Championship and an expiring contract, yet Sunderland have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, as they do with Pritchard and Batth.

Who is actually out of contract at Sunderland, then?

The only permanent Sunderland player out of contract in the summer is Carl Winchester.

The 30-year-old, though, is on loan with Shrewsbury Town, who he has featured 36 times for in League One this season. Whether the Black Cats make their move to retain him remains to be seen.

There are also loanees like Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt, who will return to Manchester United and Leeds United in the summer. Edouard Michut is a third loanee, albeit the most getable on a permanent deal. Sunderland Echo report how the Black Cats have the option to tie him down.