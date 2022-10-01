The Sunderland dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Preston clash

Sunderland return to action after the September international break on Saturday afternoon, as they host Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.

Despite the early change in manager this season, with Alex Neil leaving for Stoke and being replaced by Tony Mowbray, it has been a solid return to the Championship for the Black Cats.

Having taken 15 points from their ten league games so far this season, Sunderland go into this afternoon’s game sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Preston meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season, and currently sit 15th in the standings, with 12 points from their ten Championship outings since the start of the campaign.

This therefore, has the potential to be something of a tight encounter in the North East, and there will be plenty of challenges for both sides to negotiate if they are to take a win from this meeting.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Sunderland dilemmas that Mowbray will have to deal with going into this afternoon’s game.

Does he risk Dennis Cirkin?

Sunderland have had to deal with injury issues in a number of positions this season, one of which is centre back, where Dan Ballard is a long term absentee.

There is however, better new for the Black Cats in that position with regards to Dennis Cirkin, who is now back in training after missing each of Sunderland’s last two games with a hamstring problem.

The nature of the schedule though, means it is now almost a month since his last appearance, so there will be some questions about whether he has the match fitness for this one, so there will be a call to make for Mowbray over whether or not to take that chance, if he feels it will boost his defence.

Can a weakened attack break down Preston’s defence?

Another area where Sunderland have been badly hampered by fitness issues this season is in attack, where first choice centre forwards Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both remain absent.

Meanwhile, summer signing Jewison Bennette – who scored his first goal for the club in just his second appearance with a late equaliser at Watford last time out – is also a doubt following his exploits with Costa Rica over the course of the international break.

That means the Black Cats could be without plenty of firepower for a game in which they will surely need it, given Preston have the best defence in the Championship this season, conceding just four goals in their ten league matches this season.