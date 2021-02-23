The Sunderland decisions facing Lee Johnson ahead of tonight’s clash with Fleetwood at 7pm

Sunderland face another big match as they host Fleetwood Town this evening.

The Black Cats are in a really good place at the moment with matters both on and off the pitch showing signs of an encouraging future for the club.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completed his takeover of the Wearsiders and is wasting little time in making his mark with reports suggesting that he’s ready to invest heavily in the Stadium Of Light’s playing surface, while also investing in the club’s online streaming service – something that will undoubtedly go down well with the fans.

But as well as that things are going very well on the pitch.

Three victories in a week have seen the Black Cats qualify for the Papa John’s Trophy final while also pushing themselves back into the top six in League One.

That means that the prospect of securing promotion is very much back on the cards, however they will need to continue this positive run with a good result against Fleetwood.

Lee Johnson has plenty of decisions to make, and here are two of the dilemmas that he faces ahead of the clash.

Changes in the middle of the park

Things have gone very well for Sunderland of late and so the temptation for Johnson will surely be to keep changes to a minimum.

Grant Leadbitter and Max Power started against Burton at the weekend and looked very impressive, but with so many fixtures coming up it could be that Carl Winchester and/or Josh Scowen could be called upon.

For me the continuity of the good form has to be a priority and so I’d be tempted to keep the faith with Leadbitter and Power.

Freshening up the attack?

Sunderland’s attacking play has been a joy to behold in recent weeks.

Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke and Aiden O’Brien have been hugely effective of late, but as was discussed in our midfield section, there has to be a temptation to rest some players.

Jordan Jones, Jack Diamond and Chris Maguire are all contenders to come into the side if Johnson does decide to freshen things up, but with results paramount it would be a huge decision to rest one of his three main men.