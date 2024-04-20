Highlights Sunderland's Anthony Patterson could be on the radar of big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal this summer.

Corry Evans may not be part of Sunderland's plans for next season due to injuries and age.

Jack Clarke's impressive form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, making his departure likely.

With the summer transfer window just a matter of weeks away, players up and down the country will be weighing up their futures and deciding whether to move clubs this summer.

Whether it's down to a lack of playing time, needing a fresh start or because they want to move to a bigger club, there'll no doubt be plenty of Championship players on the move this summer, and it'll be no different at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are set to be a Championship club yet again next season after failing to build on what was a very promising 2022/23 campaign after promotion from League One.

With some talented players on their books, Sunderland will be braced for transfer interest in a couple of key players.

With that in mind, here are the 6 Sunderland players who must be keen to escape the Stadium of Light this summer.

Anthony Patterson

23-year-old academy graduate goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has firmly cemented himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and has impressed with his performances.

So much so, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be keen on signing him, according to recent reports.

With the Black Cats failing to win promotion this season, a move to a Premier League giant may appeal to Patterson, despite it being highly unlikely that he'll be first choice should he leave.

If an attractive bid comes in for the shot-stopper, Sunderland may find it hard to turn it down and Patterson could well move on this summer.

Corry Evans

Northern Irish international Corry Evans joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in 2021 and has been an influential figure at the Stadium of Light, but has struggled with injuries this season.

Corry Evans' senior career Club Seasons Manchester United 2009-11 Carlise United (Loan) 2010 Hull City (Loan) 2011 Hull City 2011-13 Blackburn Rovers 2013-21 Sunderland 2021-

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder skippered the Black Cats to promotion in 2022, but has been unavailable for the vast majority of this season.

With his contract up this summer, coupled with his injury woes and his age, it seems unlikely that he'll be part of Sunderland's plans for the 2024/25 season.

Bradley Dack

After leaving Blackburn Rovers last season, Bradley Dack was signed on a free transfer by Tony Mowbray as he reunited with his former boss.

However, Mowbray departed in December and Dack has struggled with injuries, which has been a recurring theme throughout his career.

The 30-year-old sees his one-year deal at the club expire this summer, and perhaps it'll be better for all parties if the attacking midfielder moves on this summer.

Jack Clarke

Sunderland's star player, Jack Clarke, has been in outstanding form for the club this season.

His form attracted the interest of the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace during the January transfer window, whilst Lazio were also said to be keen on a move for the winger, according to Football Italia.

With Sunderland set to remain a Championship club next season, it seems highly unlikely that they'll be able to keep hold of him, with Clarke deserving of a chance to play top-flight football next season, whether that's in England or on the continent.

Jewison Bennette

19-year-old winger Jewison Bennette made just one league appearance for the Black Cats during the first-half of the season before he was loaned to Greek outfit Aris.

However, his move to Greece has not gone as planned, and he's barely featured, which hasn't been good for his development.

Given his age, Bennette is a player full of potential, and another loan move is needed next season. Perhaps a move to a top-half Greek Super League side was too ambitious, and a move to a club in League One where he plays regularly would be far more beneficial for his career.

Eliezer Mayenda

Spanish striker Eliezer Mayenda was a summer signing from FC Sochaux but his time at the Stadium of Light hasn't gone as planned yet.

The 18-year-old got injured shortly after arriving, and made just eight Championship appearances before being sent on loan to Scottish side Hibernian in January.

He's struggled for minutes at Easter Road, and he needs a fresh start next season, possibly on loan to a lower league English side.

Given his age, he's not someone Sunderland should be looking to sell yet, and a loan spell to help him grow is the best move for the Spaniard this summer.