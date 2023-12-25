Highlights Jewison Bennette may need a loan move to get more game-time and develop his potential as a young player.

Sunderland ushered in a new era last week when appointing Michael Beale as Tony Mowbray's successor, and he could have some decisions to make along with the transfer team in January.

The transfer team will be looking to see how they can bolster Beale's hand for the second half of the season, but a few players may need to depart from the club for that to happen.

Let's take a look at three players who look the likeliest to depart the Stadium of Light in the first month of 2024.

Jewison Bennette

When Bennette arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2022, little was known about the teenage winger, but the fact he was already a full Costa Rica international was a promising sign.

There was always going to be a slow process for Bennette to blood into the first-team though, and last season under Tony Mowbray the Central American wasn't given too much, too soon, although he did score his first Black Cats goal in just his second appearance in the Championship.

Bennette only played 18 times in all competitions last season though, and in the current campaign he has barely been in the matchday squad for the Wearsiders, let alone been utilised.

It has already been revealed that a loan move is being considered for Bennette to get him more game-time - whether that is in the UK or abroad - but it is quite clearly something that is needed for a player that has seemingly stalled at the age of just 19.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard's impact this season when he has been used has been evident, but there is a reason to question the future of the attacking midfielder.

The 30-year-old is one of the more experienced heads in the Sunderland dressing room, with the injured Corry Evans the only player older than him following the summer departure of Danny Batth.

There has been a clear desire to bring down the average age of Sunderland's squad from their transfer team, and with a contract that expires in the summer of 2024, you would have to say that Pritchard is one of the likeliest potential departures from Beale's squad.

Beale may want to keep someone of his experience and creativity, but it will not be up to him as he is merely the head coach - Pritchard has showed this season though in the first half of the campaign he still has plenty to offer.

Ellis Taylor

Sunderland have a pretty decent academy system, with Chris Rigg the most notable in the last few years to come through and make an immediate impact in the first-team.

One player who hasn't had the same fortune though is Taylor, who at the age of 20 may now need a loan move to an EFL club to prove himself after a stint at Hartlepool last season did not amount to much.

Taylor has been in plenty of matchday squads for Sunderland this season but played in the EFL Cup against Crewe - his other outings though have been in under-21 football, where he has showed his versatility as a winger and a full-back on both sides.

If Sunderland could sort out a fourth tier loan for Taylor though, then it would be likely beneficial for all parties.