Highlights Sunderland missed out on signing a proven Championship-level striker in the summer transfer window, but brought in multiple attacking players who are yet to prove themselves.

Nazariy Rusyn, signed from Zorya Luhansk, has yet to score for Sunderland but has shown impressive work rate and pressing of opposition defenders, catching the eye with his performance against Birmingham.

The head coach, Tony Mowbray, has faith in Rusyn and believes he just needs to score his first goal to get the goals flowing. If not, they may address the striker position in the January transfer window.

Sunderland did plenty right in the summer transfer window after last season's play-off heartbreak, but perhaps the one thing that they missed out on was a ready-made striker capable of firing in the goals at Championship level.

For more than half of last season, the Black Cats did not have that kind of player either due to the injuries that Ross Stewart suffered, with the Scotland international scoring 10 times in just 13 league appearances, leaving the likes of Ellis Simms and then Joe Gelhardt to fill in.

And over the summer, the recruitment team at the Stadium of Light signed multiple attacking players - but none of them were proven at Championship level.

In line with their recruitment model, three youngsters in the form of Mason Burstow, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda were brought in, and the most experienced of the lot was Nazariy Rusyn at the age of 24 at the time.

Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland stats so far

Rusyn was signed from Zorya Luhansk late on in the summer transfer window, and he was headhunted on the back of scoring 13 times in 30 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League last season.

Capable of playing out wide as well as through the centre, Rusyn started the Ukrainian season fit and ready, but an injury suffered before his move to Sunderland, coupled with visa issues, meant it took a number of weeks for the attacker to make his debut.

His first five appearances for the club were off the bench in short cameos, with the longest of those being 24 minutes against Stoke City as Tony Mowbray's side chased an equaliser at the Bet365 Stadium.

Mowbray though decided that the home clash with Norwich a few weeks ago was the perfect time to hand Rusyn - now 25 - his first start, and further starts came against Swansea City and Birmingham.

And whilst he is yet to break his duck for the Black Cats, Rusyn was the architecht of Sunderland's first goal on Saturday afternoon against Wayne Rooney's Blues as he flicked on a Jack Clarke corner with his head to find Jobe Bellingham, who opened the scoring against his former club.

Nazariy Rusyn's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 8 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.83 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 0.46 Shots Per Game 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.4 Touches Per Game 11.4 Stats Correct As Of November 13, 2023

Rusyn's overall stats may not look that impressive, and he is yet to complete a dribble yet in his time on the pitch, but of course that is what Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are in the side for.

What has been impressive though is Rusyn's work rate and pressing of the opposition defence as he tries to force them into mistakes in the final third, and he caught the eye against Birmingham, with Sunderland reporter James Hunter writing: "Probably the best all-round performance from any of Sunderland's strikers this season.

"Hit the woodwork early on, provided the assist for Bellingham, and generally looked a real threat."

What has Tony Mowbray said on Nazariy Rusyn?

Sunderland head coach Mowbray clearly has faith in Rusyn to lead the line after trying Chelsea loanee Burstow up there earlier in the season, but he has admitted that he needs to break his duck to let the goals then flow.

“Naz is doing great,” Mowbray recently said.

“He just needs a goal, like the others need a goal. Mason needs a goal and Hemir needs a goal.

“Naz is a lovely lad. I was going to call him a kid he’s not a kid he’s 24/25 now isn’t he.

"But he’s alright, he’s quite tidy with the ball, he’s direct, he wants to run in behind.

“He knows that his job is to try and score goals and be on the end of some of the moves that the wide players create and if they eliminate [opposition players] he has to get in the box and score the goals."

Mowbray has already said that he may need to address the striker position in the January transfer window should the goalscoring penny not drop for Rusyn and co, but there's certainly plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Ukrainian.

His willingness to press and get behind the defence means that he should eventually get more chances to hit the back of the net, so there's definitely plenty more to come for the 25-year-old.