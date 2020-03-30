‘The streets will never forget’ – Derby County ace issues subtle dig the way of Leeds United

Derby County’s rivalry with Leeds United really peaked last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Of course, it was Frank Lampard who had the last laugh over Marcelo Bielsa by knocking Leeds out of the play-offs in May, despite the fact the Whites had won three of the previous four meetings between the two and rattled the Rams with ‘Spygate’.

Lampard’s side would go on to lose the play-off final to Aston Villa, but a 4-3 aggregate victory over Leeds in the semi-finals lives long in the memory of those at Derby, who at one point in the tie were trailing by two goals.

Over the weekend, Jayden Bogle has shared a throwback to that memorable night at Elland Road, as footballers up and down the country look to kill time amid the EFL postponement due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the 19-year-old issued the message: “Another week without football but the streets will never forget,” alongside a video montage from Elland Road as well as a laughing emoji.

This season, Leeds are back for more in the race for promotion and sit top of the Championship table with nine fixtures of the campaign remaining.

For Derby, it has been a struggle under Phillip Cocu, but they are heading in the right direction now and sit 12th in the table.

The Verdict

The play-off semi-final second-leg at Elland Road was an epic contest that eventually swung in Derby’s favour thanks to the goals of Jack Marriott.

It sparked memorable celebrations from Lampard’s squad, but they, ultimately, proved to be that little bit premature as Villa beat them 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Yet, as Bogle’s post shows, the play-off semi-final will not be forgotten anytime soon, despite events that followed.

