“The story of the summer so far” – Coventry City fan pundit issues honest response to frustrating off-pitch situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There has finally been some good news with the pitch situation at the CBS Arena, with the club confirming that home games can go ahead as planned from now on.

Coventry City are at a disadvantage having played three games less than the majority of the division and the squad will be tested with fixture congestion as they catch up with their second tier counter-parts.

Coventry impressed in their opening weekend 1-1 draw at Sunderland and could have taken all three points from Millwall in their last league outing, providing some optimism that they can improve on their 12th placed finish from last term.

Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has been left very frustrated by the slow start to the season for the Sky Blues.

Speaking to Football League World, Littlewood said: “Pitch-gate has been the story of the summer so far, to say the least.

“The Commonwealth Games happened over the weekend of the 29th to the 31st July, 63 games of Rugby I think were played, which was the equivalent of 15 football games in two days.

“No pitch was ever going to stand up to that.

“The problem is that we’re tenants in the stadium, so we’ve got no say in this, this was agreed back on 3rd September 2019, while we were still playing at St Andrew’s.

“So Wasps didn’t have to worry about how it impacted the football season.

“The biggest thing is, I don’t know if there were any requests to the EFL to play our first three games away from home, which I think we should’ve done, if we did then we would have had time to fix the pitch, because it was in a sorry, sorry state.

“It annoyed me that all sides were coming out pointing fingers, no one was taking any responsibility, there’s fault at everyone’s door here, and I mean that from SISU’s point of view, the football club, Wasps, from the Commonwealth Games, from the EFL, everyone’s got a little bit of fault here and I wish that for the sake of the fans they’d got a solution sorted and just come forward with a joint statement, said this is what’s happened, we’ve got it sorted, this is the solution, this is where we’ll be going.

“I took a break from social media for a few days because the constant postponements were really, really getting to me, in the fact that football’s my escape, I’ve got quite a stressful job, I’ve got a family life, young family, my wife’s pregnant, I don’t have many other voices, going to the football on a Saturday is my escape.

“Having that taken away from me constantly was getting so much, and seeing the negativity around social media as well, you’ve got other clubs asking for us to get a points deduction which I think is nonsense, we’re still in August, there’s plenty of time to get those games played, I get it we’ve got a condensed season because of the winter break, but come on.

“A points deduction would be silly, if there’s a fine coming so be it, but the good news is we’ve got this new part-synthetic pitch being stitched and turfed, which should be complete by the end of this week, ready for us to have our first game against Preston on the 31st, I can’t wait to get back to the CBS, watching the boys in blue play again and seeing some familiar faces, friends, and getting that matchday vibe again, can’t wait, I really can’t.”