Stoke City have had an underwhelming first half of the season, as the Potters sit precariously above the relegation zone.

Although expectations are so often higher than what Stoke have shown since their relegation from the Premier League, the mass turnover of players is one factor as to why the current crop of players find themselves in the current predicament, leading to a sometimes obvious lack of cohesion.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Jacob Brown Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Josh Tymon Swansea City Permanent (fee involved) Connor Taylor Bristol Rovers Permanent (fee involved) Nick Powell Stockport County Permanent Morgan Fox QPR Permanent Tashan Oakley-Boothe Blackpool Permanent Demeaco Duhaney Istanbulspor Permanent Aden Flint Mansfield Town Permanent Tom Edwards Huddersfield Town Loan Sam Clucas Rotherham United Permanent Phil Jagielka Without Club Permanent

Twelve players left the club in the summer, and it's departures that we're focusing on again here, as FLW predicts those who could be staring a potential exit in the face, with the January window now just two weeks away.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

The young winger burst onto the scene in Staffordshire in the second half of the 2021/22 season, making his professional EFL debut on January 16th 2022 in a 2-0 success at Hull City, but has since failed to kick on in Red and White.

After only featuring seven times for Stoke last season ahead of a loan spell at Northampton Town, where, despite the Cobblers' eventual promotion, Wright Phillips made the same tally of appearances for the then League Two outfit.

This distinct lack of game time and additions such as Mehdi Leris and Lynden Gooch among others, have pushed Wright-Phillips' nose out of joint at the club, and at the age of 22, faces the danger of stagnating quickly if he doesn't seek regular first-team football imminently.

Lewis Baker

The once highly-rated Chelsea prospect's circumstances at the Bet365 are a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change instantly within football.

After an astonishing tally of eight loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, Baker finally settled on Stoke as a permanent residence, but he could soon be seeking new pastures yet again.

There's no doubting that when fit and firing, Baker's technical ability is of high quality, similar to a number of central midfielders in the second tier. However, as a result of an injury which he's only just returning from, and the additions of Wouter Burger and Daniel Johnson alongside captain Josh Laurent could make it difficult for the 28-year-old to force a starting berth.

There's no guarantee that Baker is a definite departure from Stoke, as he would provide more than an adequate back up option after scoring 16 times in 70 appearances to date for the club.

Tommy Simkin

It's imperative that Stoke's goalkeeping department must be stabilised with the addition of experience, which could see Tommy Simkin loaned out yet again this season.

Ironically, since his recall from Solihull Moors back in November, Andy Whing's National League outfit have been in a similar conundrum when it comes to settling on a first-choice keeper. Simkin kept six clean sheets whilst on loan at the ARMCO Arena and was called up to the England Men's Elite League squad in November.

If Stoke's own situation is resolved first, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 19-year-old continue his development elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign after making his Potters debut in the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on December 9th.

Dwight Gayle

After being a regular feature in the side during Neil's final full season in charge, the same can't be said for Dwight Gayle this time round.

Regardless of Stoke's struggles for form this season, the 34-year-old can hardly admit he's made a major contribution to change their fortunes around.

In eight league appearances so far, Gayle, who once netted 23 goals in 32 second tier appearances for Newcastle six years ago, hasn't scored since March 4th, when he was at the double in a 5-1 rout away to Sunderland.

With his contract expiring in the summer, perhaps an early exit also gives the club more finances to work with in the transfer window. Capology estimate the experienced striker is still on a £20,000 per week contract, which hardly justifies a bit-part role.