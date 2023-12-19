In a move that has come as a surprise to many, Stoke City are on the verge of appointing Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher as their new head coach.

The Potters dispensed of the services of Alex Neil over a week ago and they had spoken to many out of work contenders, including John Eustace and Paul Heckingbottom in regards to their vacancy.

However, the City hierarchy have once again opted to go for an individual already in position at a club, with multiple reports stating on Monday that the 39-year-old is on the verge of being confirmed as Stoke's new gaffer after compensation was broadly agreed between the two Championship rivals.

Related Pundit urges Stoke City to steer clear of Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher Schumacher is in talks with the Potters regarding their vacancy, but Carlton Palmer believes they should go on a different path...

With Stoke currently in 19th position in the table though and three points off the drop zone, there are things that Schumacher needs to immediately fix at the Bet365 Stadium - let's take a look at THREE different things that he will need to address.

New goalkeeper needed in January

Stoke were dealt a real case of bad luck in late October when goalkeeper Mark Travers, who they brought in as a new number one over the summer, was recalled by Bournemouth due to an injury to Neto.

That was rather unfortunate for the Republic of Ireland international as well, who was playing much-needed first-team football for the Potters and was probably one of their players of the season up until he was called back to the Vitality Stadium.

With Radu now injured and Neto returned, Travers is still second in command, and should he get a game for Bournemouth then he cannot play for a third club this season.

If Stoke can get Travers back in January then they should do all they can to make it happen, but if not, a new goalkeeper must be sourced as Jack Bonham has been far from convincing in-between the sticks.

Bring Vidigal back into the starting 11

With Stoke bringing in plenty of overseas talents over the summer, the one to make the biggest initial impact was winger Andre Vidigal.

The Portuguese attacker scored three times in his first four league outings for the Potters, but in the final weeks of Neil's time as manager he was sometimes on the bench and also ineffective in periods as well.

With five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the 25-year-old clearly has an end product and can be important for Stoke - Schumacher needs to try and make Vidigal the Stoke version of Morgan Whittaker at Plymouth.

More minutes for Lowe

The aforementioned Vidigal is Stoke's top Championship scorer with four goals, so it's clear that more is needed from the club's strikers.

Ryan Mmaee, Dwight Gayle and Wesley have scored just two goals in the 38 appearances between them in league action, so perhaps it's time to give Nathan Lowe more of a chance.

The towering teenage striker scored his first goal for the club at senior level earlier this season against Bristol City, but his minutes have been limited in recent weeks.

Schumacher however, who has never been afraid to give a chance to younger players at Plymouth if they're ready, could now give more game-time to the 18-year-old in a bid to freshen up his striking options.