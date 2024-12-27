For teams like Stockport County, the January transfer window brings promise of potential new faces, but there is also business to be done to keep hold of the players they currently have.

January is the time that players with contracts expiring in the summer can begin discussing pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs, and a time when they may privately start weighing up their own future if no deal is forthcoming.

For the Hatters, they have a number of key starters who, as of right now, will be out of contract at Edgeley Park in the summer of 2025.

Here, Football League World looks at all those players who could be impacted if a fresh agreement isn’t reached…

Ibou Touray

The left-back came in for some harsh criticism last season due to playing in unfamiliar roles, but was still topping the charts in terms of assists and has impressed this season in League One.

He joined from Salford City in the summer of 2023, signing a two-year deal that will expire this summer.

Callum Camps

Callum Camps probably hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked to this term, but has played well each time he’s got onto the pitch and has remained a regular presence in the midfield since signing on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town in 2022.

He signed a three-year contract when he arrived at Edgeley Park, which will take him until the summer.

Kyle Knoyle

The right-back has split his time between playing a right centre-back and a wing-back since landing in Stockport in January 2023 and has been one of the club’s best performers when fit, but is yet to appear so far this season.

He signed a deal keeping him at the club until the upcoming summer and, despite his fitness issues, it would be a shock if the Hatters don’t try and tie him down to a new deal.

Will Collar

Fan favourite Will Collar joined the club at the start of 2021 from Scottish side Hamilton Academical and has grown with the club through each promotion since, now looking at home operating in League One.

He has had fitness concerns of his own, but getting him tied down beyond his current 2025 contract will be one of the key bits of business the decision-makers at Edgeley Park are looking at.

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall signed for County from Northampton Town in 2022, under some accusations that he was only joining for the money, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal which will expire this summer.

Horsfall for County in 2023/24, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 45 (0) Goals 2 Assists 0 Tackles per 90 1 Interceptions per 90 1.2 Pass success rate 81.6%

He quickly established himself as the figurehead of the Hatters defensive unit and, still only 28 years old, getting him re-signed will be a key priority.

Jack Stretton

Opportunities have been hard to come by for Jack Stretton since joining from Derby County on a permanent deal in January 2023, missing the entirety of the 2023/24 season through injury.

He has returned from the treatment room with the club a division higher and much sterner competition in the frontline, but at 23 years old, still has plenty of time to find his way. His contract expires this summer, and it remains to be seen what the club see next for Stretton.

Macauley Southam-Hales

The flying Welshman has had a torrid time with injuries during his time at County, but his strength of character and showings, when he is fit, have still been enough to endear him to the Edgeley Park crowd.

The club showed faith in him last term, extending his contract by a year while he was still injured, and he’s worked incredibly hard to get back onto the pitch this season.

It shows how much the club thinks of the 28-year-old, and a strong second half to this season, now he’s back playing, will surely put him in contention for another new deal.