It has been a productive first half of the season for Dave Challinor's side, sitting at the top of League Two as we head towards the new year and the January transfer window.

Stockport County got off to a characteristically shaky start early in the season, but it did not take long to click into gear this season, picking up 12 league wins on the bounce to send them hurtling into first position.

Much of that good fortune was down to summer recruit Louie Barry, who has since been sidelined with a torn hamstring, suffered in Hatters' 2-0 victory away at Crewe back in October.

With as many as seven long-term injuries in the squad, including Barry's, it would be tempting to just consider who might be brought into the squad, but we may see some faces make way for any new recruits that could be on their way.

With short-term loans, stand-out performers and players struggling for minutes throughout the club's blistering run, there are a few scenarios that could see players departing SK3.

Here, we look at some of those that we could leave Edgeley Park for pastures new...

1 Louie Barry

County announced the signing of pacey forward Barry this summer on a season-long loan from parent club Aston Villa.

Having made a name for himself in youth football with Villa and Barcelona, Barry struggled to kick on in EFL loan spells at Ipswich Town, MK Dons, and Salford City, scoring just six goals in 59 appearances across those three spells. Prior to arriving at Edgeley Park, his best loan had been at Swindon Town, where he notched six goals in 16 games.

Despite this, he arrived at the club with much fanfare and duly lived up to the hype, scoring nine goals in 17 games for the Hatters whilst striking up a lethal attacking partnership with Tanto Olaofe.

Louis Barry at Stockport as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists Goal Contribution per 90 17 9 2 0.9

However, somewhat typical of County's injury luck this season, the 20-year-old went down off the ball inside 30 minutes away at Crewe. Fans in the stands knew that it was bad news when he had to be stretchered away.

He has since returned to his parent club Villa for rehabilitation, but it was confirmed by Sam Byrne of the Manchester Evening News that the earliest recall point of the loan deal is January. With the forward potentially out past January, we will likely know by the time he returns whether that will be at Edgeley Park or elsewhere.

2 Odin Bailey

Amidst the glitz of signing a former La Masia youth prospect, it is easy to see how the short-term loan deal that brought Odin Bailey down the M60 from Salford City to Edgeley Park went slightly under the radar, with some fans left perplexed as to why the club needed more midfielders.

What those fans could not have foreseen is an injury crisis that gave the loanee ample minutes on the pitch, and just quite how good he is.

Though still facing rife competition for minutes in a stacked central area, Bailey proved how valuable he can be to this side, instrumental in the Hatters' winning streak with goals and assists.

Having played just one minute in a substitute appearance for Salford in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of the season, league rules state that the 24-year-old can only appear at Edgeley Park or back at his parent club in 2023/24 should he return to his parent club when the deal expires in January with the deal expiring in January should it not be extended.

Salford, currently sat in 20th and struggling for form, may be loathed to extend the deal and help the league leaders, but with Bailey having been unsettled and spending much of his time on the bench whilst with the club, prompting the loan in the first place, the Ammies may see some sense in cashing in on the player whilst they still can.

3 Cody Johnson

The definition of composure, Cody Johnson has made waves in County's youth setup for some time now. In the early part of this year, he picked up some much-needed senior experience at National League North outfit Banbury United, racking up 20 appearances for the club.

A step-up was in order, and early this summer a loan deal for the 19-year-old to go to recently relegated Rochdale was signed and announced via the Dale's social media channels.

However, it was not to be. Dave Challinor recalled the midfielder in August, before he'd kicked a ball for the National League side, owing to injuries stacking up at Edgeley Park.

He was thrown straight in at the deep end, away at Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup, where the experienced Barry Bannan struggled to cope with him in the middle of the park.

Since then, the young midfielder has struggled for minutes, limited to two league starts and cameos from the bench and in cup competitions. There is no doubt Johnson is a talent, but a loan move away from SK3 in January is likely to be the next best step for his development.