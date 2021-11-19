The Steve Cooper effect at Nottingham Forest

It’s fair to say the general feeling around Nottingham Forest is positive right now.

Certainly a start contrast to the opening advances of the Championship season whereby the Reds found themselves rock bottom of the second tier table, having lost six of their first seven games under former boss Chris Hughton.

Forest now have only lost once in their last nine league games under the tutelage of Steve Cooper and look like a team firmly on the rise.

In our latest Fan Debate on FLW TV, FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke was joined by Reds supporter and Youtuber Mr Dore to discuss his impact at the club since arriving.

