“The standout option” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit assesses 45-year-old’s credentials as potential Tony Mowbray replacement

Daniel Farke is interested in becoming the new manager of Blackburn Rovers, according to a report from The Sun.

Rovers will be looking for someone to replace Tony Mowbray ahead of the 2022-23 season as he confirmed that he is set to depart Ewood Park in the next few weeks, with no talks on the table regarding extending his current contract.

And Farke is believed to be one name in the frame, with the 45-year-old currently out of work after a brief spell in Russia with Krasnodar.

Before that though, the German coach was at Norwich City, where he won promotion to the Premier League twice with the Canaries from the Championship before being sacked last November.

As a proven promotion winner from the second tier, Farke is the ideal man to replace Mowbray in the dugout according to FLW’s Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding.

“Daniel Farke really does look to me the standout option if Blackburn can get him,” Toby said.

“Obviously he’s very much a proven success at this level with the two promotions he’s already won at Norwich so I think that sort of know-how at this level will be huge for Blackburn, who have sort of shown the potential they have this season.

“And if they were to back that up with a manager who knows about getting over the line at this level, it could make things all the more different from the drop off we’ve seen at Ewood Park during the second half of this season.

“That on its own makes it a really sort of appealing appointment from a Blackburn perspective, but I think as well given that reputation and success Farke has had at this level, it would feel like if Rovers managed to appoint him it would send out a big statement of intent to the rest of the Championship and potentially to prospective signings, and even to some of those players currently at the club who are coming towards the end of their contracts and might be thinking about whether their future lies away from Ewood Park.

“The recruitment of a manager like Farke could really help Rovers in terms of getting some of that business done – convincing players to stay or to come to the club – and that in turn gives them another boost on what they’ve done this season.

“For me, absolutely I think if they can get Farke in – and the fact he’s not working at the minute means there’d be no issue in terms of compensation – that to me looks like it should be one that they (the Venky’s) are doing all they can to make happen.”

The Verdict

Due to his time on British shores at Norwich City, Farke is going to be a top contender for jobs in the Championship – and if he doesn’t land one this summer then he will surely have suitors following the first couple of months of the 2022-23 campaign.

He looks tailor-made for Rovers though, who potentially need to go in a fresh direction after five years of Mowbray in charge.

There are some talented young players at the club and Farke was able to get the best out of a similar set of individuals at Norwich during his time there.

He would probably need some funds made available to him to make some much-needed additions, but it’s hard to find a fault in Farke’s credentials for the Blackburn job.