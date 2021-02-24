Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘The standout’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to performance of Tottenham loanee in Oxford win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Harvey White marked his first start for Portsmouth by netting his first professional goal to earn Kenny Jackett’s team three much-needed points at Oxford on Tuesday

Pompey could’ve dropped out of the top-six with a third consecutive defeat, but in fact played themselves back into automatic promotion contention – with their victory moving them six points behind second-placed Lincoln City, who failed to beat relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Craig MacGillivray was forced into making some crucial late saves, although White’s instinctive header early in the second-half proved enough for the Fratton Park.

The on-loan Tottenham youngster joined for the remainder of the season last month, but has so far been restricted to substitute appearances.

However, the midfielder was handed his full league debut by Jackett, and marked it by scoring an excellent header from Callum Johnson’s pin-point cross from the right.

Such is White’s potential, he was given his Spurs debut by Jose Mourinho earlier in the campaign and has already left his mark at Portsmouth despite having made only seven appearances.

Here’s how the Fratton Park faithful reacted on Twitter to White’s performance against Oxford:


