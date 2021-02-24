‘The standout’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to performance of Tottenham loanee in Oxford win

Harvey White marked his first start for Portsmouth by netting his first professional goal to earn Kenny Jackett’s team three much-needed points at Oxford on Tuesday



Pompey could’ve dropped out of the top-six with a third consecutive defeat, but in fact played themselves back into automatic promotion contention – with their victory moving them six points behind second-placed Lincoln City, who failed to beat relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Craig MacGillivray was forced into making some crucial late saves, although White’s instinctive header early in the second-half proved enough for the Fratton Park.

The on-loan Tottenham youngster joined for the remainder of the season last month, but has so far been restricted to substitute appearances.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Portsmouth players ever score a goal at Fratton Park?

1 of 18 Ricky Holmes Yes No

However, the midfielder was handed his full league debut by Jackett, and marked it by scoring an excellent header from Callum Johnson’s pin-point cross from the right.

Such is White’s potential, he was given his Spurs debut by Jose Mourinho earlier in the campaign and has already left his mark at Portsmouth despite having made only seven appearances.

Here’s how the Fratton Park faithful reacted on Twitter to White’s performance against Oxford:

Harvey White easily MOTM until the last 10mins when the CM’s and CB’s started backing off and BigMcG saved us from possibly losing with two great saves. 🧤🧤 — Richie B (@1richiebarnes) February 24, 2021

🔵 Harvey White's full #Pompey League One debut: Minutes: 90

Goals: 1 ️⚽️

Shots: 3

Touches: 40

Passes completed: 18/24 (75%)

Tackles: 1

Interceptions: 1 pic.twitter.com/nkLYMTF6V9 — Pompey FC Live (@PompeyFC_Live) February 24, 2021

Jesus the ref wanted to give them a goal!! Anyway good performance tonight Harvey White, Naylor, Cannon, Rasmus all excellent tonight 👍🏻 solid from Johnson, Brown, Curtis, Williams and Raggett. Harness and Harrison need to do better #pompey — Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) February 23, 2021

Over the moon for Harvey White tonight. Superb performance and his first professional goal to go with it. Autos? Bring it on. #Pompey — Fournilwrittenalloverit (@officialfournil) February 23, 2021

#pompey get their first win at the Kassam (in the league) since 2014. Oxford haven’t lost here since December. Blues deserved that tonight 👏🏻 Harvey White the standout. What a performance! @ExpressFM — Liam Howes (@djliamh) February 23, 2021

Harvey White you little dancer — The Pompey Tweeter AB (@BiblePompey) February 23, 2021

Harvey White will be a quality quality player in a few years #pompey — Russ (@WWERMRUSS) February 23, 2021

Erm why hasn’t Harvey White been playing all along? Been our best player tonight #Pompey — Ciaran (@c_p_mcgreal) February 23, 2021