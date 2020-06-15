‘The standout candidate’ – Fresh Birmingham City manager news emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per the Evening Standard, Birmingham City are looking at trying to appoint Lee Bowyer from Charlton at the end of the season as they look for a new manager.

Pep Clotet revealed his intent to step away from the hot seat at St Andrew’s a couple of weeks and since then many names have been linked.

Here, our writers discuss the merits of the potential deal:

Alfie Burns

The standout candidate for the job at St Andrew’s.

Bowyer has worked wonders at Charlton since taking the job at The Valley and Birmingham’s full focus should be on luring him back to the Midlands for a spell as their boss.

There needs to be a period of stability at St Andrew’s and Bowyer can offer the side that, whilst also getting the results.

As well as talent, he’s got experience of dealing with turmoil at boardroom level, which has been a problem at Birmingham, and that only ticks another box when you look at the credentials Bowyer has.

It really is the type of appointment that Birmingham should be chasing.

George Dagless

It’d be a great appointment.

He’s worked absolute wonders at Charlton this season and over the last season as well, especially with what has been going on away from the pitch.

Birmingham will need to assure him that the ownership is stable – we’ve seen things to suggest otherwise in the recent past – but if they can, he’ll surely be tempted.

The Blues could be an exciting project if everyone pulls in the right direction and one thing Bowyer is great at is getting his players galvanised and getting on with the job.

Charlton will really suffer if they lose him, and the new owners at The Valley should do all they can to keep him, though I think this all depends on them staying up.

Sam Rourke

This would be huge.

Bowyer has showcased his managerial ability and pedigree during his time at Charlton Athletic, essentially rejuvenating them from an average League One side to an efficient, hard-working unit that pushed them to promotion last season.

Bowyer strikes me as someone who has excellent man-management skills, and has an ability to refresh and galvanise a dressing room, something you feel Birmingham could do with after several seasons of mediocrity.

The Charlton manager is of course no stranger to Birmingham City, having played for the club for two years from 2009 until 2011.

He’s among the best candidates being touted for the job and Birmingham should make their move.