The stance Watford need to take after Liverpool set sights on attacker: Opinion

Watford are now under the stewardship of Chris Wilder following the club’s decision to part company with Slaven Bilic earlier in the week.

The Hornets currently sit four points and four places off Norwich City in sixth place and will be striving to get themselves back into the top-six places during what remains of this Championship campaign.

Remaining a Championship club will impact what they are able to do in the summer transfer window and it will perhaps force certain decisions when looking at the current squad.

One player whose future is rather uncertain at Vicarage Road is winger Ismaila Sarr, with the 25-year-old’s deal at the Hertfordshire club set to expire in the summer of 2024.

There are no indications to suggest that he will pen down fresh terms at Watford and if they remain in the Championship, it will only enhance this notion that he will not sign a new deal.

If that is the case, then Watford should look to sell Sarr in the summer, as they would still be able to generate somewhat of a decent fee.

If they let his contract run until the following January transfer window, then they are at serious risk of losing the winger for a very small fee.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Liverpool are casting their eyes on Sarr once again and may believe that this summer is the perfect time to strike.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the Senegalese international and has explored the possibility of signing the winger in past transfer windows.

It would be no surprise if further interest surfaced for the winger and it would also be no shock if this potential interest spanned across Europe.

Given that he will still have a year left on his deal when the summer window opens its doors, the Hertfordshire outfit would be able to demand a sizeable figure still.

This could help Watford rebuild in the summer and strengthen several areas of the pitch to aid what would be a second season of pushing for a Premier League return.

Watford have held a rather defiant stance when it comes to Sarr’s future during previous windows, however, you get the feeling that this summer will be the perfect time to generate a fee and build from there, especially under new management.

Promotion to the Premier League would potentially pave the way for Sarr to pen down fresh terms, however, if they remain a Championship club, selling Sarr would make sense for all parties.