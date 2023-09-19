Highlights Nottingham Forest is interested in signing young winger Tom Watson from Sunderland, but the teenager recently signed a contract extension with the Black Cats, which could drive up his price.

Sunderland already has several good wing options, making it uncertain whether Watson will secure a first-team place in the future.

While the opportunity to move to Forest may be tempting, Watson may have a better chance of playing and developing at Sunderland for now. He doesn't need to rush any decisions at his young age.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Tom Watson ahead of a potential move for the player, according to yesterday's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 17-year-old is a highly-rated figure at the Stadium of Light - and was being tracked by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and English top-flight clubs earlier this year before he recently decided to put pen to paper on a contract on Wearside.

Previously being valued at around £300,000 by Forest, that will have been raised considerably after he decided to put pen to paper on an extension with the Black Cats and Steve Cooper's side face paying much more to secure the teenager's signature if they made a January move for him.

Considering Forest will probably want to focus on their first team to maximise their chances of staying in the top tier for the long term - they may not want to pay over the odds for those who could be ones of the future including Watson.

However, the Reds are still believed to be interested in the teenager and this could mean that the Black Cats have trouble keeping hold of him beyond January.

Should Sunderland look to retain Tom Watson?

The Black Cats already have some good wing options at their disposal, including Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette and summer signing Adil Aouchiche.

The oldest player out of that group is Roberts and he's only 26.

With this in mind, Watson could struggle to secure a first-team place in the future, especially with Tony Mowbray's side looking to extend Roberts' contract.

If the Black Cats sell Watson, they could generate a decent amount of money up front and could benefit financially in the future if they included a sell-on clause.

With the player recently signing a new deal, Mowbray's side would probably be in a strong position to demand a good fee and a sell-on clause too, so you could understand it if they did want to cash in.

But he could be worth so much more in the future and may become a real asset for the first team, so the Wearside club should be looking to keep hold of him for now.

The chance to move to a top-tier side is a tempting one and especially Forest who have brought through the likes of Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates in the past.

However, Forest boss Cooper or a potential successor may want to rely on senior players, regardless of whether they are in the top tier or whether they are fighting to get back there.

That could limit Watson's game time and at this point, Watson would probably have a better chance of playing in the Championship.

Mowbray has shown a willingness to give young players a chance, with Chris Rigg making his debut at 15, and Watson already knows Wearside like the back of his hand so you would back him to develop faster there than anywhere else.

And if he doesn't make a first-team breakthrough reasonably soon, he could potentially go out on loan.

At 17, he doesn't need to make any rash decisions and for now, he should be looking to remain at the Stadium of Light.