Exceeding expectations last time out, Sunderland will be ambitious about what this next Championship campaign could possibly hold, especially after a positive start to the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats will likely have to battle to keep hold of some important individuals over the next couple of months, however, they possess a squad full of talent and will be confident that they can compete at the top-end of the division once more.

There are a few Sunderland players who have been linked with moves to the Premier League already, with Burnley actively trying to lure Jack Clarke to Lancashire, whilst Ross Stewart had top-flight admirers before an injury cut his season short.

What stance must Sunderland take as West Ham consider talented 23-year-old?

As detailed in a report from The Sun last week, West Ham United, who are reportedly targeting a lot of British-based players this summer transfer window, are considering Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard as they look to assemble a squad full of depth as they continue to keep one eye on their European adventures.

Following up on that story, a report from the Belfast Telegraph has claimed that it is expected that the Hammers will lodge an official bid this week as they attempt to strengthen their interest in the 23-year-old.

Should they receive this reported bid, it will be up for the Black Cats to take control of the situation and ensure that they will not just roll over and you would back the Wearside club to take a strong stance.

What price tag should Sunderland put on West Ham target Daniel Ballard and why?

You just have to look at the valuations that other EFL clubs have placed on their defenders this season to gauge what kind of figure the Black Cats should be looking, with Norwich City reportedly asking for £20 million for Andrew Omobamidele.

Bought for £2 million, possessing at least another two years on his current deal and being at a club that do not need to sell, Sunderland should be asking for a fee that is £15 million or higher.

When you consider his importance in the team, international experience and incredibly high ceiling, the Black Cats would have every right to hold out for such a valuation.

Ballard's absence was sorely missed during Sunderland's run in and that will likely stick in the minds of the club's hieracrhy if they are hit with a bid.