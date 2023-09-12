Highlights Sunderland have offered Patrick Roberts a new three-year contract to stay at the club, but it is unclear if he will accept without an increase in his current terms.

Roberts has excelled at Sunderland, playing his best football and becoming an integral part of the team's success in gaining promotion and reaching the Championship play-offs.

While he has bounced around between clubs previously, he looks settled on Wearside and should be looking to extend his stay.

Sunderland have made an up and down start to their second season in the Championship.

The Black Cats have come into the 2023/24 with different expectations from the last, as their exploits last term meant they finished in the play-off places.

That’s meant Sunderland supporters are dreaming of the same again this time around, and while they struggled in their opening games of the season, they have gotten back on track in recent weeks.

The club had a very busy summer that saw plenty of incomings as well as outgoings, but with Amad Diallo not returning to Sunderland from Manchester United and Ross Stewart leaving, pressure has fallen on other players.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

One of them is Patrick Roberts, who excelled at the Stadium of Light season, so much so that he gained attention this summer.

What is Patrick Roberts’ current situation at Sunderland?

Roberts has been one of those players that has struggled to stay at a club for a long period of time, as he’s been in and out of teams.

However, since joining the Black Cats in January 2022, he looks to be settled and playing his best football.

The 26-year-old was integral to the club's promotion from League One and was a crucial part of the team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

The winger has played 68 times for the club so far, recording seven goals and eight assists in the process.

But in the summer, his future came under serious doubt, as Southampton were reportedly looking to sign the winger as well as Stewart.

The Saints had a bid rejected for the player, who stayed at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland offer Patrick Roberts new contract

Now, according to Sports Illustrated, Sunderland have offered Roberts a new three-year deal to stay at the club.

However, the report goes on to add that the Black Cats haven’t offered the player an increase on his current terms, and it is unclear if he would be willing to accept at this stage.

Sunderland are looking to tie down one of their important players, as he’s in the final year of his contract and seems to have interest in his services.

Why should Patrick Roberts sign a new contract at Sunderland?

As mentioned, it could be argued that Roberts has played the best football of his career while on the books at Sunderland.

The Black Cats took a risk on a player who had bounced from club to club and, in all honesty, struggled to show why he was highly thought of at the start of his career.

However, that has changed since being at Sunderland, as he’s really stepped up to the plate and delivered consistently.

Last season, Roberts played 42 times, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He was an important member of the club’s forward line.

Not only was his goals important for the team last season, but his all-round attacking game. He averaged 1.4 in both shots per game and key passes last season, according to WhoScored.com.

The former Manchester City man also averaged 2.5 dribbles per game and had a total of 30.5 passes per game he played, with 82.1% being successful. His total WhoScored.com season rating was 6.99.

Based on these stats, Roberts had his best season to date in 2022/23 - everything just seemed to fit. He worked well with the front players at Sunderland, and manager Tony Mowbray also seemed to get the best out of him, as he believed in him and allowed him to do what he does best.

Obviously, the transfer speculation has halted his progress this season, but given how he has played since being at the club and how important he is regarded given the players that are no longer at the club, Roberts could become a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light if he stays and has all the ability to replace Diallo to become Sunderland’s most important player.

Of course, it will all depend on terms, but given the trust Sunderland have put in the winger, it seems Roberts should be looking to repay that faith and commit to the football club.