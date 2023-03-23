Luton Town are a club who have typically been slightly more reserved than other Championship clubs when it comes to loan deals in recent years.

Of course, the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cameron Carter-Vickers have thrived when arriving on a temporary deal from the Premier League, however the Bedfordshire club have wanted to prioritise the development of those contracted to the club on permanent deals.

This year, Luton have three players on loan from England's top-flight, with Ethan Horvath arriving from Nottingham Forest at the start of the campaign, whilst Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh joined from Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively late on in the January window.

All three have made a positive impact and are regular starters at Kenilworth Road, however, it is Nakamba who has particularly stood out for Rob Edwards' side in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old's tenacity, ability to read the game and intelligence both in and out of possession has allowed players like Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry to have more freedom in an attacking sense and has been a vital reason as to why the Hatters have been so successful in their midfield battles.

Whilst Luton do possess some strong option in the holding midfield role, with Henri Lansbury and Louie Watson impressing when they have operated in the role this season, Nakamba's instant impact has helped the Hatters reach a new level.

Looking at the 29-year-old's contract situation at Villa Park, he is set to see his deal expire in the summer of 2024, meaning that the Premier League outfit may be open to offers for his permanent departure.

Regardless of whether or not Luton secure promotion back to the Premier League, they should look to strike a permanent agreement with Aston Villa.

Villa have moved in a different direction under Unai Emery and that could help pave the way for Nakamba to be an affordable option for the Hatters to buy.

Being 29 years of age and having a contract that will expire in a year when the summer comes about, it is unlikely that the Premier League club would demand too high of a fee.

If promotion is achieved, then he is a player that can help the Hatters adapt to the Premier League, however, if they remain a Championship club, his addition would keep Luton fans confident about what the 2023/24 campaign could possibly hold.