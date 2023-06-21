It is set to be an exciting summer at Ipswich Town as the Tractor Boys prepare for life back in the Championship, with ambition levels likely to be high.

The Tractor Boys will not be over-confident, as they will be fully aware of how competitive the second tier will be during the 2023/24 campaign, but ultimately, the club are in a strong position, from the ownership structure to the players they possess.

Recruitment will be vitally important in determining how Kieran McKenna's side might fare up in the higher division, with the transfer rumours certainly flying at a very early stage of the summer window.

Who should Ipswich Town strengthen their interest in?

One player that the Tractor Boys reportedly have an interest in is Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, with a Football League World exclusive revealing that the Tractor Boys are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

The young midfielder, whose excellent levels of versatility means that he can also operate as a winger, a number 10 and as a full-back, whilst he proved to be above the level at League One with the Rams last time out.

Who else is showing an interest in Ipswich Town target Jason Knight?

It is Bristol City who are seemingly showing the most interest at this point, with an update on the midfielder's situation from journalist John Percy revealing that the Robins saw a £1.5 million rejected for the Ireland international.

It has been said that the Robins are getting close to Derby's valuation of the talented technician, however, it offers up a chance for other interested parties to offer a deal that is more favourable.

A further update from the Daily Mail has claimed that Stoke City are the latest club to join the race for Knight, whilst the report also stated that the Rams are seeking a fee that is around the £2 million mark.

Why should Ipswich Town lodge a bid for Jason Knight?

When you consider the fact that he is already of Championship ability and has an incredibly high potential, £2 million almost feels like an absolute steal for the 22-year-old.

Not only would Ipswich be getting a player that seemingly fits the exciting brand of football the Tractor Boys play under McKenna but there would also be a good chance that Ipswich could resell him for a fee that is a lot more handsome than £2 million in the future.