Highlights Tom Cannon is being pursued by multiple clubs, including Preston North End, Luton Town, and Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday, despite their lack of options in other areas, already have a decent number of attacking players.

Although the Owls have attractive features, including a Championship-winning manager and talented teammates, Cannon may be better off sealing a loan move back to Preston.

Everton striker Tom Cannon is reportedly being chased by plenty of clubs this summer.

Unsurprisingly, former loan club Preston North End are interested in luring him away from Goodison Park again after the Toffees managed to seal their Premier League survival. And Ryan Lowe has even spoken about his desire to bring the Irishman back to Deepdale if he's made available by Sean Dyche's side.

Premier League side Luton Town and promotion chasers Sunderland have also been linked with a switch for him, with the Black Cats still in need of addressing their forward department before the new season begins.

However, the Black Cats are yet to make a move for the Irishman, who could potentially be retained by his current club, considering they don't have a huge number of attacking options at this stage, with Ellis Simms sealing a permanent switch to Coventry City.

That hasn't deterred other teams from taking an interest in him though, with Sheffield Wednesday being the latest side to be linked with the talented forward.

Do Sheffield Wednesday need Tom Cannon?

The Owls are lacking in options in other departments, but they have a decent number of attacking options at their disposal already.

Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith and Josh WIndass can all operate there, with Mallik Wilks also able to do a job in a more central role if required.

With these options in mind, they should probably be focused on addressing other areas at this stage.

Bringing in a left-back could be helpful and they are certainly in need of a goalkeeper to push Cameron Dawson for a starting spot between the sticks.

Would Sheffield Wednesday be a good destination for Tom Cannon?

Considering he isn't even guaranteed a starting spot at Hillsborough, this may not be the best move for the 20-year-old.

There are plenty of reasons why this would be an attractive destination for the young striker, with manager Xisco Munoz a Championship promotion winner. He would also have the chance to play alongside some gifted players in front of a potentially big crowd at Hillsborough.

However, there are no guarantees that the South Yorkshire side will replicate what Sunderland did last season and be at the right end of the division, especially with the club enduring a slow start to the summer transfer window.

Game time will be so important - but being part of a winning team will also be a confidence booster for the 20-year-old and that should aid his development.

Speaking of game time, even if Cannon manages to secure a starting spot, he may be rotated in and out of the team quite a bit to keep the Owls' other forward players happy.

And that's the last thing he needs as he looks to continue developing at a fast pace.

At Preston, he already has a bit of credit in the bank and even if he endures a slow start to life at Deepdale, if he returns to the Lilywhites, you feel Lowe has enough faith in him to keep starting him until he gets back to his best.

The Lilywhites seem to be a steady second-tier team as well and you feel they won't be at the bottom end of the division next term, despite how tough the league has become.

With Preston clearly interested in him, he should be looking to reject the Owls to link up with his former loan club again.