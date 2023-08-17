Highlights Sam Bell's impressive performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs and Scottish giants Rangers, who are monitoring his progress.

While Bristol City stand to make a significant financial gain from Bell's potential sale, it is crucial for him to continue gaining experience and minutes in the first team.

Bell has the opportunity to continue his development at Bristol City and become a key player in their quest for a top-half finish, showcasing his talent and potentially earning a move to a bigger club in the future.

Bristol City have not been short in producing top-quality Championship talent and must keep hold of the 21-year-old.

While the recent departure of Alex Scott has caught the headlines and come to the relief of Championship opposition, unfortunately for the rest of the division the Robins have more than one star on their hands.

Sam Bell has played a key part in his side’s early season proceedings with Nigel Pearson set to navigate the chaos of the transfer window with more players set to come and go.

An unbeaten start to the season meanwhile is a welcomed one at Ashton Gate, a 1-1 draw on the opening day followed up with a 5-1 rout in the EFL Cup against League One outfit Oxford United.

A last-gasp winner at the Den via Matty James compounded a positive start to the season, moving into the top half of the Championship. Still early days but encouraging signs nonetheless.

Helping them on their way is the arrival of four new faces: Jason Knight from Derby proving to be a force in the final third while Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Rob Dickie bolster the defensive options further back down the field.

Going out the door meanwhile, Alex Scott’s absence cannot be ignored this season while Han-Noah Massengo and Jay Dasilva are notable omissions from this season’s squad.

While losing players is part and parcel of football, losing top talent is always a blow; losing multiple stars can be destructive to one’s season if not replaced adequately and promptly. Retaining one of their top stars going forward therefore is a top priority.

What is the latest regarding Sam Bell’s future?

It seems Bristol City have a fair few admirers for their academy setup with Alex Scott, Tommy Conway and now Sam Bell all at the centre of the transfer rumour mill at some point during this window.

According to TEAMtalk, a host of Premier League clubs have been monitoring the young forward’s progress and could potentially make a move.

Rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are at the centre of the race while Wolves and Brentford make up the quarter of top-flight clubs.

Elsewhere, Scottish giants Rangers are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old with Bristol City likely to respond with a new contract offer as the player makes the step up from breakthrough prospect to first-team regular this season.

Why are Premier League teams and Rangers after Bell?

Making his Bristol City debut in December 2020 after coming through the ranks, Bell’s progression into the first-team picture has been a long time coming.

With no more than ten Championship appearances across his first two campaigns, last season proved to be the catalyst for his development as well as catching the eyes of top-flight admirers.

The lively forward was limited to sporadic cameos off the bench before being the hero as a substitute in a 2-1 win away to Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Setting up the opener for Mark Sykes, he responded to Swansea’s equaliser in extra time, a great darting run just inside the opposition half as he used his pace to get away from his man and fire home to send the Robins into the next round with his first professional goal.

He was rewarded with another opportunity in the next round against West Brom, scoring twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over the Baggies, his first a wonderful curling effort past the goalkeeper from inside the area.

Away from the FA Cup, he scored three times in the league in 14 starts, growing into his role on the left-hand side of the attacking quartet and the responsibilities of senior football while causing all sorts of issues for opposition defenders.

Now with a season with a good number of minutes under his belt, it is no surprise to see teams monitoring his progress after showing his quality against Championship teams.

What should Bristol City and Sam Bell do?

The big money sale of Alex Scott has provided the Robins with a major financial boost; a sale of Sam Bell therefore would and should command a respectable fee with the touted teams not short of cash in their own right.

Nevertheless, with Bell now beginning to become a regular in the starting eleven and continuing from where he left off with an opening day goal against Preston, confidence is flowing and earning as many minutes as possible while getting on the scoresheet needs to be the top priority.

While the interest he is receiving is pleasing and deserved for his performances so far, Bristol City is the perfect place and opportunity to hone his craft with consistent minutes not a guarantee in the top flight, albeit there is the potential of becoming more of a regular at Rangers, as well as the allure of European football.

Nevertheless, with Scott gone and Conway injured for the next three months, the 21-year-old takes centre stage as the next youngster to step up to the plate. Playing week in, week out on the left-hand side of the front three will be instrumental to his development and will only enhance the opportunities available to him if he performs.

A pacy, direct forward, Bristol City will need the extra spark out of nowhere to score the goals and secure results as they aim for a top-half finish. For Bell, the chance to grab the headlines in his own right and become the Robins’ and the Championship’s next star talent.