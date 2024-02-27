Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship made the King Power Stadium one of the biggest stadiums in the division.

The Foxes have been playing their home games at the King Power for a sustained period of time, and it has been part of their most recent success.

The club’s owners are very ambitious and are trying to make their current stadium into something that can help Leicester continue to grow.

So, relegation to the Championship wouldn’t have been in the plans, but the club is doing their best to return to the Premier League, and they will hope this spell in the second tier is just a short stay.

Championship stadium capacities 2023/24 (Ranked in order) Teams Capacity 1 Sunderland 49,000 2 Sheffield Wednesday 39,732 3 Leeds United 37,608 4 Middlesbrough 34,742 5 Cardiff City 33,280 6 Coventry City 32,609 7 Southampton 32,384 8 Leicester City 32,262 9 Blackburn Rovers 31,367 10 Stoke City 30,089 11 Ipswich Town 29,673 12 Birmingham City 29,409 13 Norwich City 27,359 14 Bristol City 27,000 15 West Brom 26,850 16 Hull City 25,586 17 Huddersfield Town 24,121 18 Preston 23,404 19 Watford 22,220 20 Swansea City 21,088 21 Millwall 20,146 22 QPR 18,436 23 Plymouth Argyle 17,900 24 Rotherham United 12,021

But as mentioned, the Foxes being in the Championship makes their stadium one of the largest in the division, along with the likes of Southampton, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United.

So, with that said, the King Power Stadium is very much home for Leicester, so here at Football League World, we decided to look at what people are saying about the club’s stadium via Google reviews…

People’s thoughts on Leicester City’s King Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium has been around since 2002, so the club has a lot of history involved in it. Therefore, it makes it a place fans of the club and maybe supporters of other teams want to go and see.

The King Power Stadium is a very modern football stadium, with lots of new and exciting things on show, so here we have looked at what some people are saying about the stadium.

One fan wrote on trip advisor in May last year about their son having a stadium tour for his birthday and how much he enjoyed being so close to his favourite players. She wrote: “I took my LCFC number one fan son, Olly, for a stadium tour for his 8th birthday. The guides were amazing! They got everybody to sing to my son in the middle of the LCFC players' changing room. It made his day!

"They also went that extra mile and gave him a goodie bag to take home! He said it was the best birthday ever! The tour was so good. I would definitely recommend! Thank you xxx”

While another fan also wrote on trip advisor about how they enjoyed the stadium tour and how they would love to go again. They wrote: “Wow! So so, interesting, and John, Chris, Clara and Martin were fantastic hosts, showing us round with plenty of laughs in between! Excellent tour and the kids were so absorbed the whole time! We loved every minute and will probably go again! It's my son’s birthday on Wednesday and so the group all sang happy birthday in the home changing room. It was epic! And the kids got a free t-shirt, programme from final match and a clapper! Thank you so much!!!”

A Leicester supporter also went on the tour most recently, and he described it as a fantastic experience, great staff and informative.

He wrote: “Fantastic tour, informative, plenty of time allocated to see all the interesting parts of the ground. I took my 9-year-old son for his birthday and the staff were very kind to him and made his day very special. So much so, he has continued to talk about it for days. Well worth a visit to any Leicester fan.”

Like most football clubs, Leicester do have their own stadium tours, and it seems these sets of fans have decided to look at the stadium in a different way from a normal matchday.

Related Leeds United v Leicester City: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time Ahead of one of the most exciting Championship games of the campaign, we have all the information you need to know.

As well as The King Power Stadium obviously being used by Leicester, the ground has also hosted other types of football games, with one fan writing how the stadium put on a perfect show to host England women against Belgium.

This person wrote: “We came here for the England (Lionesses) v Belgium game.

"The event was well staffed, not just with police but also stewards who were very helpful and this enabled an all round positive atmosphere and vibe. Once we had parked up, we had a ~20-minute walk to the ground, and there were stewards on the route assisting with road safety etc.

"We had contacted the club prior to the game for an autism pack for one of my children, and they were very helpful, provided this without charge, and left it for me to pick up at the ticket office upon arrival. The kit included a lanyard with push bubble strip, a fidget cube, and a set of ear defenders. All came in handy, and he loved the fidget cube, so a big thumbs up on this score.

"The stadium was immaculate as well; hard to find fault with anything really (apart from half-time queues and food/drink prices that are not limited to Leicester). Thanks for putting on a great show, and for doing the simple things right!”

Most reviews about the stadium come from the stadium tour, with the majority of fans saying how much they loved doing it and how good it was to be in areas they are not allowed in on matchday and how well organised it was by the club.

Here are a few more from supporters who clearly enjoyed their day. One fan wrote: “Took some visitors to see the stadium. A fabulous experience. Even better than expected with 3 great guides.”

Another fan labelled how well the facilities and ground have been kept by the club, writing:“Great Stadium, friendly staff. Well organised. Great view of the pitch. Facilities and ground were all kept lovely. Great Day.”

However, sadly, not all reviews are positive, with one fan saying he was disappointed with the club’s family stand, as he took his son to watch Leicester against Tottenham in 2022.

The review said: “Took my 9-year-old son to his first game, Leicester v Tottenham, yesterday, in the so-called family stand.

"Definitely not a family stand. All around us were grown blokes shouting & swearing all game not a place for a 9-year-old. Very disappointed.”

Overall, it seems The King Power Stadium has impressed many supporters, and the club will hope that continues in the years to come as they look to establish themselves as a Premier League team once again.

Information about The King Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium has been the home of Leicester City since 2002, as mentioned, so it has been a part of the club’s recent success’.

Former Leicester striker and now Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker opened the new ground. The stadium was originally called Walkers Stadium, but it was renamed The King Power in 2011.

The Foxes’ first game at the stadium saw them beat Watford 2-0, and their first game under the new name of The King Power was a friendly against Real Madrid.

The club has gone on to hold some special nights at the stadium, as they won the Premier League, which resulted in them playing Champions League football, where they reached the quarterfinals. While they have also gone on to play Europa League football, hosting more heavyweight European teams.

The capacity of the King Power is said to be at 32,262, but in August and September of 2021, the club held talks about expanding the stadium to a capacity of 40,000.

It was announced in December 2023, that the club had received formal approval for their redevelopment from Leicester City council.

Related Leicester City transfer claim made on Inter Milan player Stefano Sensi could still move to the King Power Stadium despite failing to secure a January switch.

Leicester have made The King Power Stadium a fortress

The King Power Stadium was a very tough place to go when the team was first promoted to the Premier League.

That continued for several seasons, but the intimidation they once had kind of fell away in recent campaigns, and it was no coincidence that was when the club started to decline in the top flight.

So, it was key for Leicester to get the King Power back to a place that was tough for away teams, and while they have had a few bumps in the road, that is something they have definitely done.

There is no doubt it has been a tough place to go all season, and if Leicester are to get over the line as Champions, the King Power will be a place the club relies upon.