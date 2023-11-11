Highlights Leeds United must hold on to Pascal Struijk if they want to have a chance at promotion this season.

It would be difficult to find a replacement of similar ability if Struijk were to leave in January.

Struijk's impressive performances are attracting attention and could lead to transfer interest in the future.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, the aim for Leeds United this season seems clear.

Indeed, all clubs coming down are often aiming to bounce back up at the first attempt and the Whites are certainly no different.

So far, the club have made a steady start towards that challenge, too, albeit they are trailing behind the two runaway sides in the division so far, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Nevertheless, it has been a great start by the Whites, and one that has been helped by the performances of a few key players.

Pascal Struijk has been excellent for Leeds United

One of those players is defender Pascal Struijk, who has excelled under Daniel Farke in the second tier so far.

After a late u-turn that saw the defender remain at the club in the summer, there has certainly been no looking back, with the 24-year-old's performance making Farke increasingly thankful his exit did not come to fruition.

Struijk has featured in all 15 of the club's Championship matches so far, and in recent weeks, has also captained the side on a number of occasions, further highlighting his importance.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, either, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur urged to make a move for the former Dutch youth international.

Journalist Suleyman Ozturk recently said, for example, via Voetbal Zone: "Struijk had Jamie Vardy in his pocket on Friday evening,”

“He was very strong throughout the match, but also really decisive. I also thought it was very good in the build-up from behind.

“He is a complete and mature defender.

“Now that Micky van de Ven has been injure [at Tottenham Hotspur], I would like to give Ange Postecoglou some advice: Struijk can easily join the defense of Tottenham Hotspur.

“That boy really plays at too low a level. I can well imagine that a big club will come for him in January.

He really is the best defender in the Championship at the moment. I think he will make that step, because getting into the Dutch selection from the second level is difficult.”

“I really think he's great."

Leeds will hope to avoid losing Struijk

Of course, for a number of reasons, Leeds United will be dearly hoping Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur do not heed the journalists' advice above.

Indeed, the Whites are just starting to looks steady and consistently perform in the Championship, and for such rumours to start to emerge, can only rock the boat.

Pascal Struijk's senior career in numbers so far by league, as per Transfermarkt League Matches Played Goals Assists Premier League 85 4 1 Championship 20 1 0 Stats correct as of 11/11/23

If rumours could rock the boat, Struijk's departure would surely capsize it. It would be a monumental blow to the club's promotion chances.

Of course, they would have funds to replace him, but at Championship level, it is extremely unlikely, verging on impossible, that the club would be able to find a player of similar ability willing to join a second tier side.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Leeds then, must hope to keep hold of Struijk until at least the end of the season and avoid any January interest in his services, especially from a big Premier League club like Spurs.

By that point, they may once again be able to offer Premier League football and keep Struijk around, whereas in January, promotion, even if achieved, is a long way off, and a move to Spurs would be even harder to turn down.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens when it comes to Struijk's future, but one thing is for sure, his fine performances for Leeds are only going to continue attracting eyes, which could eventually lead to transfer interest.