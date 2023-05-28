This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can replicate their play-off semi-final second leg performance against Peterborough United when they come up against Barnsley on Monday.

After two seasons away, Wednesday have the chance to win promotion back to the Championship against a Barnsley side that have been consistent this season and will be looking for an immediate return to the second tier themselves.

Darren Moore's side showed their best and worst against Peterborough. They face a tough test against Barnsley and were not able to overcome their South Yorkshire rivals in the two league fixtures, losing 4-2 at Oakwell and 2-0 at Hillsborough.

With Barnsley having a strong season themselves, they will boast a number of threats for Wednesday on Monday.

Who is Barnsley's biggest threat to Sheffield Wednesday?

FLW's fan pundit Callum Maxted has assessed the biggest threats posed to Wednesday ahead of the play-off final.

He said: "Luca Connell definitely, I think he's someone who's that bit of quality, he's the spark and makes them tick."

"If you can get someone on him and shut him down and help defend, he's the one the that will have that bit of quality that Barnsley have got in the two games I've seen him in.

"He's a bit like Bannan like that, but a younger version, and he's got that x-factor and if he gets on the ball, he's dangerous."

There will be several players alongside Connell, who will need controlling to ensure Wednesday manage the threats the Tykes pose. With the likes of Devante Cole, Adam Phillips, and James Norwood among their other attacking threats, Moore will need to have a plan in place.

What threats does Luca Connell pose Sheffield Wednesday?

Connell has been a mainstay in the Barnsley midfield, having made 41 appearances in the league this season. Despite scoring just two goals this season, Connell has bagged nine assists and has been a constant creative threat for the Tykes, tying with Phillips for the most assists in the team this season.

In addition, he averaged the most key passes per 90 minutes for Barnsley, showing his ability as a creative threat in this Barnsley side. He's not afraid of a challenge either, having picked up 11 yellow cards, the joint most in the Barnsley side, as well as averaging 1.4 tackles per 90.

He's hugely important to Michael Duff's side and ensuring he's kept quiet will go a long way to picking up a positive result for the Owls.