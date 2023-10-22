Highlights After gaining promotion to the Championship, many of Southampton's key players from that time have retired or moved on to other clubs.

Some players, like Kelvin Davis and Radhi Jaidi, stayed with the club in coaching roles after retiring from playing.

Players like Morgan Schneiderlin and Adam Lallana had successful careers at other clubs, but now play for different teams than the ones they moved to from Southampton.

It is now over 12 years since Southampton gained promotion to the Championship as League One runners-up under Nigel Adkins.

The Saints had narrowly missed out on a return to the second tier in the 2009/10 season, but made no mistake 12 months on with a 3-1 victory over Walsall on the final day sealing the deal.

But what happened to the players that started for Southampton that day? Read on to find out...

Kelvin Davis - Retired

Davis played just over 300 games for Southampton during his 10-year playing spell at St Mary's, and was club captain during the early years of their return to the Premier League.

The former goalkeeper then served on the coaching staff, before the club parted ways with him in May 2022.

Jose Fonte - Braga

Fonte made 288 appearances across all competitions during seven-and-a-half seasons with Southampton, before leaving for West Ham in January 2017.

Now approaching 40 years of age, the Portugal defender has returned to his homeland and now plays for Braga.

Frazer Richardson - Retired

Richardson made just under 70 appearances for Southampton across all competitions between 2010 and 2013.

He then played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Rotherham and Doncaster before retiring in 2017.

Radhi Jaidi - Retired

Veteran defender Jaidi made over 50 appearances during his three-year stay with Southampton between 2009 and 2012.

After retiring from playing, the former Tunisia international served as the club's under-23s coach for two years, while his most recent managerial role was with Esperance de Tunis in his homeland.

Ryan Dickson - Torquay United (U18s manager)

Back and ankle injuries meant Dickson made just two more appearances for Southampton after this game.

After gradually dropping down the leagues, he now serves as the under-18s manager of Torquay United.

Morgan Schneiderlin - Kifisia

Schneiderlin played over 250 times for Southampton, while he also represented Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League.

The former France midfielder now plies his trade with Greek side Kifisia.

Dean Hammond - Retired

Club captain that season, Hammond would play 145 games in his four-year stint at Southampton.

The midfielder also went on to play for Brighton, Leicester and Sheffield United, before retiring in 2017.

Adam Lallana - Brighton and Hove Albion

Academy graduate Lallana spent 14 years at Southampton, racking up 265 games in the process.

Having left for Liverpool in 2014, the midfielder is now into his fourth season with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Rickie Lambert - Wigan Athletic (youth development coach)

Lambert scored a hugely impressive 117 goals in 235 appearances during five-year spell with Southampton.

The penalty expert and former England striker retired in October 2017, and is now a youth development coach at Wigan Athletic.

David Connolly - Retired

The scorer of Southampton's second goal against Walsall that day, Connolly netted 17 times in 67 appearances between 2009 and 2012.

Since retiring in 2015, the former Republic of Ireland striker has frequently appeared as a television pundit.

Guly Do Prado - Retired

Du Prado made over 100 appearances in four years with Southampton, having originally joined on loan from Cesena.

After a spell with Chicago Fire, the Brazilian finished his playing career back in his homeland.