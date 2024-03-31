The 2023-24 Championship campaign has proved really difficult for Birmingham City.

After finishing 17th in 2022-23, the club would have hoped to kick on under John Eustace this season. However, despite a promising start to the campaign, three managerial changes and many matches later, the club's place in the division is now under threat.

With just weeks left of the season, Blues fans have their fingers crossed for the best.

One positive for the club at least is that they have already faced Southampton twice this campaign.

That might seem like a strange statement to make, but the Saints are one of the four sides battling hard for automatic promotion this season, and have a star player in Adam Armstrong who has enjoyed a very fruitful time against the Blues throughout the years.

Adam Armstrong's Blackburn Rovers statistics v Birmingham City

In fact, according to Transfermarkt, Armstrong has scored the most goals against the club of any player currently active as a professional footballer.

Throughout the years, Armstrong has netted nine goals against the Blues, putting him among legendary names to have repeatedly scored against the club, such as Jimmy Greaves (12), Denis Law (10) and Sir Bobby Robson (9).

Armstrong's goalscoring exploits against the Blues began whilst at Blackburn Rovers, with his first goal coming in a 202 draw at Ewood Park in December 2018.

Two goalless matches followed versus the club after that, but from then on, Blues have had a complete nightmare of a time up agaisnt Armstrong.

Again helping Blackburn achieve a draw at Ewood Park, Armstrong netted against Birmingham City in December 2019, which was followed by a further single goal in his next two games against the club, one of which was in the FA Cup the following month.

It was at Ewood Park on the final day of the 2020/21 season that Armstrong's best match against Birmingham came, though, with the forward netting a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Blackburn that day.

Adam Armstrong's record against Birmingham City, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2017/18 Bolton Wanderers 1 0 0 2018/19 Blackburn Rovers 2 1 0 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers 3 2 0 2020/21 Blackburn Rovers 2 4 0 2023/24 Southampton 2 2 1

Adam Armstrong's Southampton statistics v Birmingham City

Perhaps fortunately for Birmingham, Armstrong then earned a move to the Premier League, meaning the Blues did not have to face him for multiple seasons.

However, with Southampton suffering relegation to the Championship last summer, the Blues have came up against Armstrong twice again this campaign.

Of course, inevitably, Armstrong would go on to score in both of the fixtures.

In fact, he scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-1 victory back in October, whilst also bagging in a rollercoaster 4-3 victory back in February.

All in all, given the success he has had against the club over the years, Birmingham City must be sick of the sight of Adam Armstrong.

Not only has he scored goals against the club on a regular basis, he has suffered just one defeat against the Blues in his career so far.

In that sense, with the Blues in a relegation battle, they will be very glad to have already played Southampton and Armstrong twice this season.

With Southampton potential promotion candidates, it would certainly do Birmingham City no harm if they were to go on and return to the top-flight.