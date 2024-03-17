Highlights Southampton could sell Onuachu and others in the summer to recoup expenses.

Bree's sparse appearances may lead to him leaving for better opportunities.

Walker-Peters' stellar performance may attract interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

​​​​​​​Russell Martin has Southampton pushing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Saints are currently in with a chance of being promoted automatically, but are fighting it out for a place in the top two with Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town. After losing three games in February, they lost ground on the top two, but have got back to winning ways in recent games.

No matter what division Saints are in next season, plenty of outgoings are expected at the club.

Martin got rid of a number of players last summer, which started a rebuild at St Mary's. But there are still some players who are yet to have left permanently, despite being expected to.

Southampton - 2023/24 Summer Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Here we take a look at the players that we expect Southampton to potentially sell in the summer for a transfer fee.

Paul Onuachu

Onuachu arrived in January 2023, joining from Belgian side Genk for a reported fee of £15.8 million.

He would go on to make 11 appearances, failing to score, as Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League and were subsequently relegated.

The Nigeria international failed to impress, which led to a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor in September.

He has done well in Turkey, registering double digits for goal involvements, as they look for Europa League football next season.

The 29-year-old’s future at St Mary’s looks bleak, and it is fairly likely that Saints will be looking to sell Onuachu on in the summer, hopefully looking to recoup most of the money they spent in January last year due to his good season.

James Bree

Bree also arrived in January last year like Onuachu, with Nathan Jones signing him having worked with him previously at Luton Town.

He signed for a reported fee of £750,000, getting him on the cheap by taking advantage of the fact his contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

The right back would only go on to make just five appearances though last season, failing to nail down a starting spot in the side.

The arrival of Martin has not changed his impact, with Kyle Walker-Peters being preferred to the 26-year-old. This has limited Bree to very few Championship appearances this season.

A potential promotion to the top flight will only hinder Bree’s chances of playing even more, and so he may want to leave in search of regular game time, likely to a Championship side. Saints are likely to make a profit, too.

Carlos Alcaraz

Another signing from January last season, Alcaraz was widely seen as a successful signing from what was otherwise a poor window for the club.

The Argentinian arrived from Racing Club in his home nation.

His impressive performances led to interest in the summer from South American teams and Portuguese giants Benfica. But he opted to stay, and even signed a new five-year-deal in October.

However, he left on loan in January to Juventus in Italy, and the deal came with an option to buy, for a reported fee of £40 million.

The 21-year-old has only made limited appearances in the Italian Serie A, but due to his ability and potential, the 36-time Italian champions may still trigger the option to buy him in their deal.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Despite Bree potentially leaving, with how good Walker-Peters has been this season, he could also depart.

Many big clubs had been linked with him in the previous two transfer windows.

Recently, it has been said that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in taking him back to North London, whilst Chelsea are also said to be keen.

The right back has been at St Mary's since signing permanently in August 2020, having spent the second half of the season prior on loan.

If Saints are not promoted though, it is highly likely that Walker-Peters would want to leave in search of Premier League football.