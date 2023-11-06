Highlights Adam Armstrong has scored an impressive 52 goals in the Championship since the start of the 2019-20 season, but is often overshadowed by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 69 goals in the same period.

Saints striker Adam Armstrong is one of just two players who have scored 50 Championship goals since the start of the 2019-20 season alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However Mitrovic is generally held in far higher regard by fans of the second tier.

The stats don’t lie, Southampton striker Adam Armstrong really has scored 52 goals in the Championship since the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic meanwhile has 69 Championship goals in the same time period.

So why does Adam Armstrong divide opinion?

Perhaps it is because Mitrovic’s tally of 69 goals is such a sky-high figure that it gives the skewed impression that Armstrong’s achievement of over 50 goals isn’t that remarkable.

However, it truly is a great achievement especially when you take into account that Armstrong spent both of the last two seasons in the Premier League.

Mitrovic meanwhile spent time in the top flight both last season and during the 2020/21 season.

It is also worth noting that during Mitrovic’s last Championship campaign in 2021/22, the Serbian ace bagged a record breaking second tier tally of 43 goals.

Armstrong meanwhile has scored at a more steady rate.

Mitrovic had the benefit of playing for a Fulham side who earned promotion in both 2019/20 and 2021/22.

During 2019/20, Mitro bagged 26 goals as the Whites won promotion via the play-offs.

In 2021/22 in particular, the service provided to Mitrovic was absolutely outstanding.

He was assisted by Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson who collectively made up one of the Championship’s best ever attacks.

It is no wonder therefore that Fulham scored 106 goals that season and won the league with 90 points.

Adam Armstrong meanwhile scored 16 goals in 2019/20 for a Blackburn side who finished 11th in the table.

Even more impressively, the former England under-21 international netted on 28 occasions in 2020/21 as Rovers finished just 15th.

The fact that Armstrong was achieving these figures for a mid-table side makes it all the more impressive.

Perhaps Mitrovic is rated so much more highly than Armstrong because of his promotion winning accolades alongside two golden boots.

However Armstrong’s tally of 28 goals in 2020/21 is greater than that of Mitrovic’s golden boot winning campaign in the previous season.

Armstrong was second only to Ivan Toney in the 2020/21 Championship goalscoring charts as Toney fired Brentford up to the Premier League.

How is Armstrong faring this season?

Perhaps Championship fans will finally put Armstrong on the same pedestal as Aleksandar Mitrovic if he spearheads Southampton to promotion this campaign.

Only Jack Clarke, on nine, has scored more than Armstrong’s eight goals this season.

Interestingly though four of Clarke’s goals have come from the penalty spot meanwhile Armstrong has just two penalty goals.

It could be argued that Armstrong is underrated due to the fact that in the Premier League, he managed just four goals in two seasons during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

Meanwhile recent Championship hotshots Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have all managed double figures in singular top-flight seasons.

It is time to start putting more respect on Armstrong’s name though.