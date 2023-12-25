Highlights Southampton FC is seeking to strengthen their bid for promotion to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The club faced challenges in the summer as key players were picked up by Premier League and foreign teams after their relegation.

Three players, Alex McCarthy, Joe Aribo, and Che Adams, are likely to leave the club in January due to limited playing time or contract situations.

The Saints had a very hectic summer transfer window, as manager Russell Martin had to juggle several new players arriving with many key departures.

The club were relegated from the top flight after a sustained period of being there, so Martin’s job at the club was made harder as the club’s most important players were picked up by teams from the Premier League and abroad.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

However, they did well in the summer, as they did also add to the squad, and it seems they did in the right areas, as the Saints sit in the play-off places with a decent cushion over the chasing pack.

But January will be an opportunity for the club to make some more needed changes, and here, we have looked at three players who are likely to leave the club in the next few weeks…

Alex McCarthy (sold)

McCarthy has found himself back on the sidelines at Southampton in the last year or so, after a spell of being the club’s number one choice in goal.

The 34-year-old has made just one appearance for the club this season, and that was in the EFL Cup first round defeat to Gillingham.

McCarthy is playing back up to first-choice Gavin Bazunu, and that could come into play when the January transfer window opens.

The experienced goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Premier League side Everton for a while now. In fact, it was reported by Football Insider, that the Toffees have a “strong interest” in the goalkeeper ahead of January.

McCarthy is still under contract at the club, so it will take an offer for the Saints to part ways, but given he isn’t preferred under Martin, he could be allowed to leave.

Joe Aribo (sold)

When Southampton signed Aribo from Scottish side Rangers, there was a sense of excitement around the signing.

However, it is a move that so far hasn’t worked out for either party and could soon come to an end if the club has its way.

The 27-year-old has made 44 appearances for the club at the time of writing, and he only has two goals to his name with no assists.

The midfielder has appeared 17 times for the club this season, but he has only started four games, with him not being preferred under Martin. Aribo is still under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, but if there is interest in the player, Southampton may look to cut their losses in January.

Che Adams (sold)

As the weeks and months have gone on since the summer, it has looked more and more likely that Che Adams will leave Southampton in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and it is believed he isn’t short of options, with now Premier League side Burnley being the latest side to show interest in the player.

Adams has done well when he has played for the club this season, but with the Saints having other attacking options and likely to improve in that area in January, Adams may be allowed to leave before he departs for nothing in the summer.