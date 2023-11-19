Highlights Southampton's recent run of form, combined with the defensive partnership of Harwood-Bellis and Bednarek, has made them a tough team to beat in the Championship.

Harwood-Bellis and Bednarek have been an unstoppable duo in the center of Southampton's defense, winning all but one of their last six games together.

Harwood-Bellis made a smart decision to join Southampton on loan from Manchester City, as his recent form has earned him a chance to train with the England first-team.

Winning the the Championship this season will be a tough ask, given the impeccable form of Leicester City and Ipswich Town, but the combination of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jan Bednarek at the heart of Southampton's defence could be a key to promotion for Russell Martin.

The Saints started the season relatively slowly and weren't looking like a side who'd just come down from the Premier League.

However, a solid run of results has seen Southampton storm up the table and Martin's side now sit fourth in the Championship with nine wins from their opening 16 games.

Their recent run of form has Southampton just one point behind third-placed Leeds United and nine points behind leaders Leicester.

Since the 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough, on the 23rd of September, the Saints have not lost a single game, winning six of their last eight fixtures.

Their blistering form can be put down to the form of many of the current squad, but the recent combination of Harwood-Bellis and Bednarek in defence has the Saints looking like a tough unit to break down.

Why have Harwood-Bellis and Bednarek been so good together?

The pair have been unstoppable since combining at the heart of the Saints defence and are averaging 2 points-per-game whenever they share the pitch.

Since losing the first two games they played together, against Ipswich and Middlesbrough respectively, the two centre-halves have not tasted defeat together and have won all but one of the last six games, which was a 1-1 draw against Rotherham.

The experience of the 27-year-old Polish international, mixed with the raw talent of 21-year-old Harwood-Bellis looks a perfect combination for the Saints.

Despite the young age of Harwood-Bellis, the England international looks a born leader and has already sported the captain's armband for the Three Lions at U21 level.

Having played eight games together now, it is clear to see that there is a strong understanding between the pair. Combined with the full-back pairing of Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree, the Saints back-four could potentially be the best in the league at this current moment.

Why did Harwood-Bellis choose Southampton?

Having spent last season on-loan at Championship winners Burnley, playing a key part in the title win under Vincent Kompany, a summer move to the Premier League looked a certainty for the England U21's captain.

But when a move didn't materialise, the Saints came swooping in for the youngster on deadline day to secure a season-long loan-deal.

The decision from Harwood-Bellis looks a smart one so far, with his recent form earning him a chance to train with the England first-team just this week.

Southampton have dealt successful business with Manchester City in recent years, bringing the likes of Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Samuel Edozie and Shea Charles to the club.

How long has Bednarek been at Southampton?

The Polish international has been a solid servant for Southampton since he joined the club in 2017 from Lech Poznan.

In his six years at the club, Bednarek has been a key figure in keeping the Saints as a Premier League outfit for so long, before their relegation last season.

His Southampton career looked uncertain for a portion of last season, spending the first-half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, before being recalled in January.

Given his recent form, Saints fans will be delighted that Bednarek opted to stay with the club permanently and will be hoping their centre-half can help bring them back to the top-flight of English football.