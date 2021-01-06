‘The sort of player Nottingham Forest should be interested in’ – EFL forward makes bold transfer decision: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele has recently handed in a transfer request, with the club’s owner Darragh MacAnthony confirming the news.

Dembele has been in impressive form this season for the League One side, who are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Championship.

The 24-year-old has five goals and five assists to his name from 19 appearances this season for Peterborough United, but looks set to leave the club after handing in a transfer request.

Nottingham Forest were one of the teams previously interested in a deal to sign Dembele, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they push ahead with a deal in the coming weeks.

Football League World’s Nottingham Forest fan Kevin Marriott has reacted to the news of Dembele handing in a transfer request, and felt as though the Reds should reignite their interest in signing the Posh forward.

“The news that Siriki Dembele has handed in a transfer request at Peterborough has revived speculation that Forest are considering making an offer for him.

“On the face of it, Dembele is just the sort of player Nottingham Forest should be interested in. The 24-year-old winger or striker has an asset which is in short supply within Chris Hughton’s squad – pace to burn.”

Marriott went on to admit that he thinks any potential move for Dembele will depend on whether Anthony Knockaert remains at the City Ground, with his loan deal set to conclude on the 7th January.

“Whether Forest follow up their interest is open to question and might depend on what happens to Anthony Knockaert this month.

“Knockaert’s loan spell at the City Ground ended this week and the experienced winger is due to return to Fulham.

Forest are trying to agree another loan until the end of the season but the London club would prefer to raise some cash from a permanent sale.”

Another player that has been on Nottingham Forest’s radar recently is West Brom’s Kamil Grosicki, who came close to signing for the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Marriott expects his team to move for Grosicki as Knockaert’s potential replacement, before considering reigniting their interest in Dembele, who is clearly eager to push for a move elsewhere this month.

“If Knockaert doesn’t return, it is widely thought that Hughton would revive his interest in West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki, a player who signed for Forest in the last transfer window only for the league to rule that the deal wasn’t registered until one minute after the deadline.

“The Polish international has since said he would still like to join Forest but with a change of management at the Hawthorns, the Reds are not sure whether Albion’s position on Grosicki has changed.

“Should Forest miss out on Knockart and Grosicki, the chances of a serious move to capture Dembele would increase.”

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup at the City Ground.

