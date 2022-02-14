‘The smile says it all’ – Cyrus Christie shares message after scoring in Swansea City’s victory over Bristol City

Swansea City defender Cyrus Christie has taken to Twitter to share a message following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Jacks on a temporary basis from Fulham during the January transfer window, helped his side secure all three points in their showdown with Bristol City yesterday by delivering an eye-catching performance in this fixture.

The Robins opened the scoring at the Swansea.com Stadium in the first-half as Andreas Weimann slotted past goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Following the break, Swansea levelled proceedings as Christie teed up Michael Obafemi who converted from close range.

Christie then gave the Jacks the lead in the 79th minute as he headed home after his initial effort was saved by Daniel Bentley.

Swansea sealed victory in the closing stages of the game as Joel Piroe netted his 14th goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, the Jacks moved above the Robins in the Championship standings.

After the game, Christie reflected on his side’s triumph on Twitter.

The defender posted: “The smile says it all.

“What a way to bounce back after Tuesday.

“+3, goal and assist, happy Sunday.

“That one was for you Nan.”

The Verdict

Following an extremely underwhelming performance in their recent clash with Stoke City, Swansea needed to deliver a response to this setback in yesterday’s fixture.

Christie stepped up to the mark for his side as he provided two direct goal contributions against the Robins.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.91 in Sunday’s showdown, it will be intriguing to see whether Christie is now able to build upon this particular display in the coming months.

Considering that his current deal at Fulham is set to expire at the end of the season, the right-back will be keen to convince Swansea to sign him on a permanent basis as he is unlikely to be offered fresh terms by his parent-club.

The Jacks may find it beneficial to make a move for Christie as the defender knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level due to the fact that he has played 256 Championship games during his career.