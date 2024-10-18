Luton Town will be hoping to get back to winning ways tomorrow, when they face Watford in an early Championship kick-off.

The Hatters have majorly struggled this season and currently sit in 21st place, with their last game coming against Sheffield United.

Losing 2-0 at Bramall Lane, that wasn't a disastrous result, but they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Oxford United just four days before this.

Clearly, results will need to improve at Kenilworth Road and with the Hatters having the home advantage against the Hornets, they will be looking to take full advantage of this.

Quite frankly, it's a must-win game for Rob Edwards, with Watford potentially set to have the last laugh if he's sacked after this weekend's game.

Tom Cleverley's side are enjoying a fairly successful season thus far, sitting in the play-off mix despite enduring a fairly torrid pre-season period.

Luton Town v Watford in the Championship table (As of October 18th, 2024) P GD Pts 6 Watford 9 0 16 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8

What will happen in the coming months remains to be seen, but Cleverley has enjoyed a fairly decent start to life in management, and a win at Kenilworth Road would give him a major boost.

A win is definitely achievable, considering how poor Luton have been during the early stages of this term, but Saturday's home side have a strong squad on paper and will be looking to use that to their advantage.

Below, we take a look at which players will be unavailable for tomorrow's clash.

5 Luton Town players to miss Watford clash

Carlton Morris and Daiki Hashioka are both back, which is a major boost for the Hatters.

However, Mark McGuinness is currently a doubt for this clash and it's currently unclear whether he will be fit enough to play a part tomorrow.

Teden Mengi

In a big blow for Luton, star defender Teden Mengi picked up a knock whilst he was on international duty with the England U21 team.

Pulling his calf, he looks set to miss the game and this is the last thing that the hosts need, considering the other injuries they currently have in central defence.

The positive is the fact a pulled calf shouldn't rule him out for the long term.

Mads Anderson

Mads Andersen's time with Luton has been ruined by injuries so far, returning in late August after spending a long time out of action.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to stay fit for that long and is currently on the sidelines, with his only league appearance of the season so far coming in a loss against Plymouth Argyle.

If he's to be a success in Bedfordshire, he needs to try and get fit and stay fit.

Reuell Walters

Reull Walters, like Mengi and McGuinness, sustained an injury on international duty.

Unfortunately, the wide player looks set to be out for the longer term, having sustained a broken foot.

The injury could have been worse, but it's not ideal for a side who are already lacking options in defence and would benefit from having the summer signing in their team.

Amari’i Bell

Amari'i Bell is another player who remains out of action at this point.

He injured his hamstring last month, and it doesn't seem as though he's ready to return just yet, which will be upsetting for him at a time when he would be almost guaranteed to start when fit.

Expect him to make an impact when he returns.

Liam Walsh

Liam Walsh will miss this game after being sent off less than a minute after coming on against Oxford.

This is the second of his three-game suspension - and he will need to impress in training if he wants to get back into Edwards' good books.

A needless red card has kept him out of action for quite a while now, with the international break not helping that, and he will be eager to return.

One player definitely missing for Watford but positive injury news emerges

There has been some very positive news for Cleverley ahead of this clash.

Edo Kayembe may be a doubt, but he could potentially be involved, and both Dan Bachmann and Giorgi Chakvetadze are expected to play.

Angelo Ogbonna, meanwhile, has responded well to treatment after picking up an injury in the Middlesbrough game, and Francisco Sierralta has a 50% chance of being involved.

Jeremy Ngakia is back in contention, but it remains to be seen whether Antonio Tikvic will be involved.

Kevin Keben

One player who will definitely be out for the Hornets is Kevin Keben, who remains out of action.

The 20-year-old still faces weeks out with a knee injury - and that isn't ideal for a side who have some injury doubts in central defence.

Sierralta isn't guaranteed to be fit and Tikvic is still getting up to speed.

But with Ogbonna potentially set to return, that could mitigate the effects of Keben's continued absence.