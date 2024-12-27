Summary Birmingham City has famous supporters like Jasper Carrott, Adam Zindani, Roy Wood, Mike Skinner, and James Phelps.

Birmingham City have some very famous supporters, which is no surprise given the size of the club.

Despite being in the third tier of English football, the Brummies have garnered plenty of attention lately, following the acquisition of the club by Tom Wagner. This has seen NFL Superstar, Tom Brady, acquire a small share in the club, bringing plenty of attention towards the Blues.

However, even before the takeover, the Midlands club still had an enormous fanbase. Many of their famous fans have been following Birmingham long before the American revolution at St Andrew's. We've listed five of the most famous Birmingham supporters, who you might well recognize.

Jasper Carrott

The 79-year-old Brummie comedian, Jasper Carrot, is a well-known Bluenose. The man, who's real name is Robert Norman Davis, has starred in sitcoms such as The Detectives, and All About Me.

The lifelong fan was previously a director at the club, fulfilling what would've been a childhood dream.

Adam Zindani

Another local lad, Stereophonics guitarist, Adam Zindani stuck true to his roots and supports his hometown club. The famous guitarist has taken his children to see the Blues on multiple occasions.

During his musical career, the 52-year-old was part of the band, Casino, before he became a permanent member of Stereophonics in 2008. Since then, he's made his solo debut in 2022, and released his debut album in March of the following year.

Roy Wood

It might feel like Christmas every day for Roy Wood, as his team are flying in League One. The former Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard member was initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, as a member of ELO.

Another Birmingham native, Wood, confirmed his love for his hometown team on X in 2017. Little else is known about the musician's affiliation with the football club, but the 77-year-old will certainly be enjoying himself watching the Blues this season.

Jeff Lynne

Where ELO are concerned, it would be impossible not to include guitarist Jeff Lynne on this list.

A Bluenose, who said in 2019 that he misses watching Birmingham, he'll be proud that 'Mr Blue Sky' is regularly pumped out at St Andrew's.

Mike Skinner

The fourth musician on this list, Mike Skinner, is most well known for his time in The Streets. The singer-songwriter grew up in the city, after being born in London. Having an affiliation with the city tends to be a trend with the famous supporters of Birmingham.

The 46-year-old has been seen performing in the iconic blue shirt before, paying homage to "the city that made me."

James Phelps

We're ending this list on a film star. James Phelps is mostly recognized for his role in the Harry Potter franchise, where he portrayed Fred Weasley, one of Ron's older brothers.

The actor was born in Sutton Coldfield, just under 10 miles from central Birmingham. Interestingly, whilst he's a big Bluenose, his twin brother, Oliver, who played George Weasley, is an Aston Villa supporter. The pair filmed a short documentary for Villa's YouTube channel in 2017.