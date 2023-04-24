Bristol City will be keen to end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note by delivering the goods in their upcoming clashes with Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.

The Robins managed to secure all three points in their meeting with Rotherham United last weekend thanks to goals from Tommy Conway and Andreas Weimann.

While both of these players are under contract at Ashton Gate for next season, there are a number of individuals who are facing an uncertain future.

Although City will be in line to receive a compensation fee if Han Noah-Massengo leaves upon the expiry of his deal in June, they will run the risk of losing players on free transfer this summer if progress cannot be made in terms of contract talks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the six members of City's squad who could leave for nothing later this year.

Who are the Bristol City players that could depart on a free transfer this summer?

James Morton

Currently out on loan at Bath City, James Morton's deal with the Robins is set to reach a crescendo at the end of May.

The 24-year-old has only managed to make one senior appearance for City during his career to date.

Having been allowed to leave on a temporary basis on numerous occasions, it would not be a shock if Morton becomes a free-agent this summer.

Andy King

Andy King signed a player-coach deal with Bristol City last year which is set to expire this summer.

Nigel Pearson recently admitted in an interview with Bristol World that he is hoping that King will stay at the club for the 2023/24 season.

As well as helping out as a coach, King has managed to make 24 appearances in the Championship this season.

Zak Vyner

While contract talks with Zak Vyner are ongoing, he could leave the club this summer if a breakthrough cannot be reached as his existing deal expires following the conclusion of the current campaign.

The Robins do however possess a clause which, if triggered, would automatically extend his stay for another year.

Vyner has been deployed predominantly in the centre-back position by Pearson this season and could make his 44th league appearance of the term against Burnley this weekend.

Jay Dasilva

Jay Dasilva will also depart on a free transfer later this year as his current contract only runs until June.

Since joining the Robins on a permanent deal from Chelsea, the defender has established himself as a key member of the club's squad.

During the current term, daSilva has made 38 appearances in all competitions for City.

Tomas Kalas

Tomas Kalas will also become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if an agreement cannot be reached regarding a new deal.

After missing a chunk of action earlier this season due to injury, Kalas briefly returned to action in February.

Unfortunately for Kalas, he picked up a knee injury against Cardiff City in March and has yet to make a full recovery from this issue.

Could Taylor Moore also leave on a free transfer?

While City do have the option to extend Taylor Moore's stay at Ashton Gate for another 12 months, it would not be a shock if he is allowed to leave this summer as he has not made a competitive appearance for the club since 2021.

Moore joined Shrewsbury Town on loan last year after spending the majority of the previous term at Hearts.

During his time with the Shrews, the defender has featured on 39 occasions for the club in all competitions.